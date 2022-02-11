I normally don’t do this but this review in a nut shell is basically don’t see this movie. Review done. However, I know for most people it is hard to look away from an accident but be warned Moonfall isn’t pretty. I didn’t know a lot about this film going in other than it was a Roland Emmerich movie. For those who don’t know Roland’s film repertoire, he specializes in the end of the world type situations. Before he got sucked up into this world ending genre, in the 90s, Roland had two pretty good Science Fiction hits Stargate and Independence Day. I don’t hate his movies by any stretch but they are not also my particular cup of tea. So, I was pretty neutral going into this film, after only seeing one or two of the trailers.
According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) Moonfall is about a mysterious force which knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling along a collision course with life as we know it.
To be fair, the first half and hour held my attention pretty well. I wasn’t overly excited about it but I was not too bored out of my mind. Then the movie started getting absurd. I wonder what in the world went on in the writing room between Roland, Harold Kloser and Spencer Cohen, none of which have written a good movie this century but I digress. As we progressed to the end, I got angrier and angrier because I could see the lack of respect that these three “professional” screenwriters had for their audience. There were such gaping holes in the plot that you could have driven Jupiter though them and still had room. They created a subplot and secondary characters that were so boring and nonsensical that I yawned whenever we switched to their action. The plot and the tone went off the rails so much that I felt they were trying to write a comedy more than a science fiction action/adventure.
With the writers not taking this project seriously, what could the actors really do? Not much as it turns out. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson were just plain awful. They have about as much chemistry together as fire and water. Both of them had such wooden performances that you could tell they were phoning it in. John Bradley makes up for these pathetic performances by over acting so much that he felt like a parody of what his character should be. The rest of the cast was just plain awful.
The only redeeming thing about this film is the visuals…some of them look pretty cool. However, three minutes of neat visuals can’t save this glowing husk of space drivel.
Overall, I would give this film a “D+” (A poor movie). Roland Emmerich the king of bad science fiction is back with another dud. To be honest, I almost walked out of this piece of space debris but I couldn’t look away from this intergalactic eye sore. The writing was awful. Correction the writing was insulting. I have read better first drafts written by teen agers than this script. It is still hard to believe that Roland is still getting a pass because he wrote Independence Day and Stargate, movies that came out in the 90s. I am still in awe of the ineptitude of the writing. The plot holes were bigger than a blackhole and the tone of the film was just plain tone deaf. With a script as unworkable as this is, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the acting was about as wooden as a petrified forest. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson have no chemistry. Don’t get me started on the supporting cast as well. Oh, my goodness, I have never had actors put me to sleep so quickly with their attempts at acting. The only reason I didn’t give this my first “F” of the year was because some of the visuals were pretty impressive. Don’t see this movie, unless you are a super fan of Roland Emmerich films, then may God have mercy on your soul for subjecting yourself to this supernova of pathetic writing.
Moonfall is rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and some drug abuse. I can’t believe, on second thought I can believe Roland Emmerich directed this piece of space detritus while he also had writing credits, if you call this writing, with Harold Kloser and Spencer Cohen. Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley.
