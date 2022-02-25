Each week, I have to decide what film I am going to see for this week’s movie review because I don’t have the income (still working on being independently wealthy) or the physical time.Originally, I was going to see the new adventure movie Uncharted.Then I had remembered I had one of my parishioners ask me if I could go see Dog.I always like to honor people’s requests as best as I can because I never know if people actually want to see the movies that get released.If there is a film you would like me to review, send a letter to the editor and he will let me know.I had seen a trailer or two for this one, but I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect.It looked a little more serious than what typically Channing Tatum was in.
According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) Dog is about two former Army Rangers who are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois) race down the Pacific coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.
Reid Carolin is a good friend of Channing Tatum who wrote and helped direct this film. Also, of note that this is Channing Tatum’s first directorial debut. To be honest, I think he and Carolin did a good job on directing the film. My biggest beef is with Carolin and Brett Rodriguez who wrote this movie. I really liked where they were going with the direction of the film, until they decided to skim the surface of their theme instead of diving in deeply. It doesn’t really surprise me on later reflection though because neither of them has made a film that wasn’t more than lighthearted fun. If they would have gone deeper into one or two scenes and then maybe added a few more to round things out, I could have seen this as an Oscar nominated film. Unfortunately, they chickened out and we are left wondering what this film could have been.
Despite the bland storytelling, I really enjoyed Tatum and all the dogs (Britta, Lana 5 and Zuza) who played Lulu. There was a lot of good chemistry between them. I really liked how authentic they felt and how much I began to care for them, which had to do more with their acting performances then the writing. This was a different role for Tatum, and I really liked him in it. I am hoping he decides to take more dramatic roles in the future because he can come across as personable and genuine. The dogs were great, and their personalities really shown on screen. I think since I have doing movie reviews, this is probably one of my favorite dog movies. Take that with a grain of salt though, because there normally are not a lot of dog movies released.
Overall, I would give this film a “B-” (A better than average movie). This movie could have been an Oscar contender, but writers Reid Carolin and Brett Rodriguez takes the boring and safe road. This is very unfortunate because they had some very likable and authentic characters in Lulu the dog and Briggs (played by Channing Tatum). In fact, I think this is probably one of the better dog movies I have seen in while, the written and on screen pairing of these two really works well. Carolin and Rodriguez drop the ball in terms of plot and theme. There were times we were on the cusp of something that I think would have been very emotional and character defining only to have Carolin and Rodriguez pull back and leave it dangling. Despite these faults, I really did like Tatum in his role which I think is a bit of stretch from the usual type of stuff he selects. The dog was great and probably my favorite character in the movie. If you like dogs, give this one a look during a matinee.
Dog is rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material. Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum directed this film. Reid Carolin as well as Brett Rodriguez were credited with the script. Dog stars Channing Tatum and Lulu who was played by three dogs in total who are named Britta, Lana 5 and Zuza.
