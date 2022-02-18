I have never been a big fan of mystery novels growing up but this past summer, my wife gave me an Agatha Christie novel and I was hooked. Currently I am reading Hercule Poirot’s The Complete Short Stories. It is a wonderful book. I normally read one or two stories before I go to bed in the evening. She has such a flair for details as well as creating interesting stories. I have watched some of the film and television versions of Poirot and honestly none of them really capture the essence of Agatha’s Belgian master sleuth. Having seen the last film version with the same combination of Kenneth Branagh playing Poirot and writer Michael Green, I felt this should be a decent film to watch in the theater. On the day, I got to see the film, I was excited that my wife wanted to come along. So we got to have a date night out and I will let you know what she thought of the film as well.
According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) Death on the Nile takes place while Poirot is on vacation on the Nile, due to unforeseen circumstances he must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Michael Green is prolific as a screenwriter but is average. Most of his movies are good but not great, with the exception being Logan from 2017.I did think he did a better job on this one than the Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile is a safe adaptation of the book of the same name. My wife thought and I agree with her that Green took out some scenes from the book which would have made the story better. When screenwriters adapt material, I wish they would take a little more risk with the material. I can say though this film’s story is probably one of the better ones I have seen in these last couple of weeks. Granted we are in Jan. and Feb., a time of year notorious for bad movies, but it has probably been my favorite film so far.
I like Kenneth Branagh as an actor, I just don’t love his performance as Poirot. It felt like he was over acting his role and to be honest it felt like the rest of the star-studded cast was doing the same. I don’t know if this was an artistic choice to throw us, the audience, off the trail of the murderer or just them over acting. Also, they explored a little bit of Poirot’s back story which seems to be the in-vogue thing to do in modern film so that our iconic character feels more human. I think it falls flat myself.
Walking out of the film, we were entertained but we both agreed that we preferred the book.
Overall, I would give this film a “B” (A good movie movie). I have heard it said that the book is almost always better than the movie which is definitely the case with Death on the Nile. Screenwriter Michael Green does an adequate job of taking the writing of the great mystery writer Agatha Christie and making it his own. However, I have and continue to like Agatha’s portrayal of the Poirot character than any of the film adaptions. Kenneth Branagh is a fine actor but I feel he over acts for this particular role. In fact, I would say most of the performances in this film feel like the actors are over acting. They may have done this to try to throw us, the audience, off the scent of the murder but I found it distracting. Overall, though, I did the enjoy the mystery as well as the setting. One thing I have found as I have grown older is that I like historical fiction and this one falls into that category nicely. If you like the previous Branagh’s Poirot movie you would probably love this one as I think it was an improvement over it. If you are looking for a mystery to solve and haven’t read the book, check out Death on the Nile during a matinee.
Death on the Nile is rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and sexual material. Kenneth Branagh directed this film while Michael Green was created with the script. Death on the Nile stars Tom Batman, Annette Bening and Kenneth Branagh.
