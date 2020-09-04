Over these last couple of weeks, I have noticed that the trend for the movies I have been watching is that the writer is also the director of the movie. This can be really good thing because the director knows exactly what the writer has in mind for each of the scenes. However, it isn’t so good when you have a writer who isn’t very good or inexperienced at his craft. James D’Arcy first full feature movie Made In Italy unfortunately is the latter.
Made in Italy follows the relationship of a father and a son who have a very strained relationship, who go to Italy to sell the depilated family house.
If the name James D’Arcy sounds familiar, he is a well-known actor who has starred in films and TV shows like Agent Carter, Dunkirk, and Cloud Atlas. Like many films I have reviewed over the summer, this is this actor’s first feature movie and it shows. I think many of these first-time screen writers would benefit from a writing course because they make a lot of mistakes, like shallow characters; boring plots; lack of tension; and using well-worn tropes. D’Arcy hits all these points almost on cue. This made the film incredible slow and boring at times. It is never a good sign to be looking at the clock more than the movie.
The reason, I didn’t totally pan the movie was because of the performances of Lian Neeson and his son Michael Richardson. They put a lot of emotional heart into their roles because this story mirrors in some ways what happened to their own lives. In the story, Robert (Neeson) and Michael (Richardson) are dealing with the tragic death of Robert’s wife. Neeson’s real life wife Natasha Richardson died after hitting her head while skiing. Michael was about 13 years old when this happened. He later changed his last name as a tribute to his mother. Neeson and Richardson, know what this grief is like which made their performances feel real. This was Richardson first big role in a movie and based on this performance, I am interested in what he plans on doing next.
Even with this fine acting though, the movie suffers too much from all of its structural flaws. If D’Arcy had concentrated more on this being a drama or giving us more insight into the father and son relationship, I think this could have been a much better movie.
Overall, I would give this movie a C (An Average Movie). This movie has been portrayed as light hearted comedy about a father and son relationship. It is not, two pratfalls don’t count as comedy. Writer and director (this seems like a theme over the last couple of weeks) James D’Arcy first full feature movie is a snooze fest. He falls into the trap of most early screenwriters with bad dialogue; following well-worn tropes; one dimensional characters, and crafting an uninspired plot. To be honest I would have given this movie a D but for the performances of Liam Neeson and Michael Richardson (Liam’s son), who throw an emotional edge to these poorly painted characters because they had experienced similar pain to the characters they were portraying. This is where the film shines when we see them deal with their grief because we in the audience know that the actors are capturing some of their own grief. However, D’Arcy doesn’t tap into these performances well enough and the rest of the movie is simply a paint by numbers bore fest. I would pass on this one and save your money for some better movies which will be coming out in the next couple of weeks.
Made in Italy is R for language. The film was directed and written by James D’Arcy. Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson, Michael Richardson, and Lindsay Duncan.
