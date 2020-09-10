I was really excited to see that Bill and Ted Face the Music would be on VOD this week (Video on Demand) because I was in the mood for some light hearted comedy. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure the first film in this franchise was one of my favorite movies growing up. I remember re watching it a lot on VHS. On a sidenote you know you are getting older when you have to tell explain to your kids what VHS is. So, would this movie be a good continuation of the franchise or just another sequel which will be lost in time and space?
Bill and Ted Face the Music follows two wanna be rockers along with their daughter who are on a quest to write a song to save the universe.
What I really appreciated about this film was that it was done in the same vein as the previous films. There was not a move to make it a more gritter and realistic, which it seems like every franchise is heading towards. I am not saying that I don’t appreciate these types of movies, I think though that the trend is wearing a little thin. It was great they brought back the original writing duo of Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Solomon has been the more prolific writer having also having penned Men in Black, Charlie Angels, and Now You See Me. They do a good job of giving us the tone of the previous films and seemingly putting us back into this universe. If you are looking for deep characters and an intricate plot, this isn’t the type of writing they do for this franchise. Matheson and Solomon do make very engaging and likeable characters with a pretty simplistic but well executed plot. I found myself sucked in and relishing this latest installment.
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves added to my enjoyment by effortlessly moving back in to their roles of Bill and Ted. I also liked how they were given an opportunity to portray Bill and Ted in different time lines, it was a hoot. As I was researching these two actors, I thought it was interesting to see that Winter has been doing more directing in the last couple of years. Reeves on the other hand has just blow up as an actor and has 107 acting credits to his name. The rest of the cast does a good job as well but the stage is definitely for Winter and Reeves.
Overall, I would give this movie a B (A Good Movie). I am happy to say that Bill and Ted Face the Music is in the same vein as the previous two films in the franchise. This is a good thing; I was worried due to the trends in Hollywood that this would be a gritter and more hyper realistic movie. The studio was wise bringing back the original writing duo of Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon who do a masterful job of getting back into the action with our favorite two would-be rockers from San Dimas. To be honest it was nice to see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles as Bill and Ted because it looked like they were having a lot of fun as was the rest of the cast. It was nice to have a light hearted movie, that makes you laugh, gives you good nostalgic vibes, and is about bringing people together. This was no masterpiece but I think for where we are at in the world right now, it was a nice diversion. If you enjoyed the other movies in this franchise, I would definitely get this one. Also, for once I also bought the movie outright because it was not much more than the rental price.
Bill and Ted Face the Music is rated PG-13 for language. The film was directed by Dean Parisot while it was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Bill and Ted Face the Music stars Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, and Kristen Schaal.
