Move over Chevy Chase; Siegert/Ziemer road trips provide real family follies

I have always found that I enjoy music, books, and movies, which are relatable. With that being said, it is should not be a surprise that one of my favorite films is National Lampoon’s Vacation.
It brings me joy to think back on my experiences participating in what I consider to be summer’s biggest gem…the family road trip.
I love my family dearly and even though it may bring me joy in after thought; our times in close quarters were not all “butterflies and rainbows”. In fact, I think I could give Chevy Chase and crew a run for their money in the family vacation department.
As a child I was fortunate enough to experience the places and people that make up America the Beautiful. It was getting from one destination to another that proved an adventure in itself.
If batteries died in my Walkman, my ears had better be prepared to soak in the sounds of my Grandad playing Marty Robbins. I can remember making a little scratch mark on a West Virginia postcard every time he played Robbins’ “Town of El Paso”. Unfortunately, I think that postcard was left in a gas station somewhere in northern Illinois. Had that precious card not slipped out of my hands, I am pretty sure it would have been so full of marks by the time we reached Wisconsin, you wouldn’t be able to make out the picturesque Appalachians featured on the card.
I would like to say something else about that Illinois gas station; I can say almost positively we knew to stop there during the trek home because it had the best gas prices. How did we know they had the best deal on fuel? My Grandad had a little notebook in the glove compartment where he kept track of gas prices on the drive to our destinations. I most likely had to use the restroom in Indiana, but I held it until we reached the bargain filling station hours away.
I have been the bored child repeatedly asking, “Are we there yet?” and now I am the parent who wished they would have tucked mini-bottles of wine in the already over-stuffed diaper bag.
I used to see random pieces of clothing or a shoe on the road and wondered how it landed there. A while ago my question was answered.
We were in a car for what seemed like FOREVER, and drove on a doughnut tire all night long from northern Iowa to Kansas City. The Road Trip Gods decided one of our children getting carsick repeatedly should be the icing on the cake. I ran out of bags to hold dirty, stinky items. An executive decision had to made, so I came to the realization our daughter didn’t wear that shirt much anyways; out the window and in the ditch it went.
Before you send in “Letters to the Editor” about littering, please understand I was a tired mother at the end of her rope. I am also perfectly happy to send a check to the state of Arkansas to cover any fine they would like to hand out to me.
A few years back my family headed to see my cousin graduate in Ohio. During this trip my Aunt Colleen and I were stopped in a drug raid because of the Florida plates on our rental van. I guess they took one look at our “Mom bods” and didn’t take us for the drug trafficking types. On this same trip, I ACCIDENTLY blew through a toll way. When we stopped at a toll booth on the way home, my Grandma piped up from the back seat to tell the attendant I didn’t pay on the trip down, and encouraged them charge me double.
There is no way that my family and Chevy Chase’s are the only ones to have road trip misfortunes.
I understand people may not be traveling as much this year. If you do not have a family road trip on your upcoming schedule, please take time to reminisce about one from the past. It may provide some giggles and in times like this we need them.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-684-2484.
