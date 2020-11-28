Article by Sandy Burleigh
Contributing Writer GESLB@ATT.Net
Baldwin’s 1893 fire drew lots of attention to Baldwin, but also, many other important things went on in the1890s. Photos of Baldwin prior to the Sept. 7th,1893 fire are priceless today, as so many places burned, never to be exactly duplicated in photos taken after flames had their way with Baldwin.
Mr. Hirsch’s building was reportedly one of the “less than half a dozen original structures that survived that raging fire”. His building was only 10 years old. His first store burned 10 years earlier in Baldwin’s 1883 fire. It was quite remarkable in 1893, as that fire had started on the North side of the street, in the building right next to Hirsch’s. Four blocks’ worth of buildings destroyed, yet Hirsch’s stood. Lots of firefighting saved it!
The Sept. 15,1893 Baldwin Bulletin stated losses exceeded $100,000. New wooden sidewalks installed 3 months earlier, from the Bulletin office to Holmes’ office burned. The area was so dry! Fires were destroying “man’s progress” wherever they could, causing great havoc. Sparks from passing trains, dancing in the breezes, ignited dry elements near tracks. FIRE!
Just one year later, in 1894, also in September, was the Great Hinckley, MN fire. Early September fires were a menace each year. One year later, Nov. 1894, Baldwin’s Episcopal Church members still held services at School, ever since their church was destroyed by that 1893 fire. They also met at the Congregational Church for weekday services.
1896 prices in Baldwin seem almost unreal today, in 2020. The Baldwin Bulletin subscription was $2.00 a year. It was 10 cents a line for printing in that paper and Non-profit ads were free. Men could receive 10 shaves for $1.00 back then if they knew the right barber.
On the other hand, bicycles and velocipedes were so very expensive, but very popular, even though they were disallowed for use on Baldwin’s crosswalks or sidewalks. We likely pay less for bikes today than they did then.
A torrential storm hit on Sept. 10th, 1896, pelting the village with hen’s egg sized hail and a blinding rain. That Sunday had been a great day until 2:00 p.m. when torrential winds drove people to shelter in their homes. A second storm hit at 4 pm, and that’s when Baldwin’s “just like new two-year-old windmill” blew down.
The Windmill, Baldwin’s major source of water, was gone! What a loss! No good cisterns, no windmill! Now they all had to go to the park well, wait in line, and pump their own water. It was not long before rumors began spreading of plans to put a water system in the village.
The actual work was finished in July of 1897. By September of 1897, Albert Peabody wished to establish an electric plant in Baldwin as well, with lighting that burned brighter than candles! This was thought to be a novel idea for a village that was already 26 years old. Soon, a water tank stood again in the park and pipes were laid down on Front St. Though the 1890s posed losses in Baldwin, there was also PROGRESS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.