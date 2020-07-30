John Denver once said, “Thank God I’m a country boy.” As much as I think it is a pretty catchy tune, I am not much of a country girl. I will say that it recently dawned on me though, how very thankful I am to live in what many people call “God’s Country.”
This summer has been anything but normal. While there are some things I am missing, maybe it hasn’t been so bad to slow down and enjoy the little things in life.
Nature and I are usually not the closest of friends. I am easily annoyed by bugs. I know I am in the minority when I say the smell of a campfire repulses me. Taking a hike? FAHGTTABOUDIT! I haven’t been a Girl Scout for many years.
“Outdoorsy” people intrigue me. They seem to be very physically fit and I have heard them say nature provides them mental clarity. This does sound very nice.
I just happen to feel most warm and fuzzy when I am in a shopping mall or binge watching reality television.
Coronavirus has taken a toll on everyday life, as we know it. Huge impacts have been made on people’s health (physical and mental) as well as the economy and it worries me. While much less important, little things like malls being closed and reality television not being filmed, really chaps my hide.
I have had no choice but to spend more time outside and I have to say, I have really enjoyed it.
I have passed hours swimming in the area lakes and rivers. I have spent time fishing with the hubby and dreaming about the future. I have played on the swing set with my young son. I have had dance parties in the grass with my daughters. I have taken pictures of butterflies, sunsets, rainbows and most importantly smiles.
I visit the Farmer’s Market more often and now make a mean fresh salsa. I will never boil corn again. I have recently tried small batches in the microwave and large batches in the oven and it is a GAME CHANGER (email me for details).
I haven’t gone too crazy. You will not see me canning any food this year. I have tons of respect for those who do it, but I think I need to ease into this new way of life.
I am certainly not giving up crowded shopping malls or juicy reality shows forever. Eventually there might be a balance. The super music nerd in me would like to think maybe life might end up being like an Osmond song, “A little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.”
Well, everyone knows the old saying, “When life hands you lemons; you should make lemonade.” I decided to go with that. I also decided to try to find people who life had given vodka; and have a party.
I do not mean this literally. What I mean is everyone is feeling the impact of change right now. It is time to reach out by email, phone, old-fashioned letters or responsibly in person and check on each other.
I know some people are annoyed by the saying, “We are all in this together” as they feel everybody’s circumstances are quite different and opinions are even more different. Here’s the thing-we have all been impacted in some way shape or form. Take the opportunity of life slowing down a bit to say hello to people you care about. Someone out there might be holding the vodka that goes with your lemonade and at the end of the day, maybe you will both feel your day was made a little bit brighter. If not, the next time life throws you a lemon, throw it back and ask for chocolate. Chocolate makes everyone feel better.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
