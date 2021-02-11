Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. I know many people both in relationships and not, who despise the day. Not me-I LOVE it! I hope by actions and words my hubby knows every day how loved he is, but if I get a day to be cheesy and drown Joshy-Washy in my adoration for him, I am going to do it. If he is smart he will return the favor.
As wonderful as love can be, it can be gut wrenching at times as well. This seems to be especially true in younger years.
Very rarely do I listen to new music. Every once in awhile the kids mess with my stations and I hear something that was released in the past handful of years. I recently stumbled upon a song by Sam Hunt entitled, “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s” and it made me giggle. My favorite line says, “Modern love leads to modern heartbreak.”
It doesn’t really matter the decade, as Paul Anka once said, “Breaking up is hard to do.” Some people fall in love with a High School Sweetheart and manage to make it last, sparing themselves from something many others have experienced; the tragic break-up.
I can’t imagine what it is like for teenagers or anyone now experiencing a break-up during the age of social media and cell phones. An abrupt stop to puppy love was no walk in the park during the 1990s. Luckily for a teen of the early 90’s, like myself, there was no Internet and my parents policed the only phone involved.
A break-up in the 80’s and 90’s consisted of some very key elements. First, a note folded into some odd shape announcing the separation and next, a handful of hours spent crying to the soundtrack of your courtship-the mixtape. They say art is a good release of emotion, but I would like to use this space to formally apologize to the perfectly nice young men that I scribbled devil horns on in my high school yearbook.
In college after an especially difficult break-up, my neighbors in the dorms grew especially tired of my constant cranking of REO Speedwagon so they set me up on three blind dates for the upcoming weekend. Each one was its own little nightmare, but it still gives something to laugh about in our 40s.
An old college pal of mine has a VHS tape of a recording she made from later that year. In it, the camera was pointed at myself and my old pal Jason. Christina (the recorder) asked Jason, “Why does April look so down in the dumps?” He responded, “The hockey player dumped her.” I looked up at the camera and said, “It was the best two weeks of my life.” Boy, do we ever chuckle about that now.
My point of sharing this incredibly embarrassing peek into my past is not to convince you that hockey players are monstrous heartbreakers, but instead it is to remind us all many things that seem life shattering at the time, turn out to be a lesson learned that we can reflect and grin about at a later time.
There are certain things that are bonuses to growing older. One of these is the realization things that seemed so big at one time were just little pebbles in the path of life.
Another bonus is you get to regale the younger generation with wisdom about all the mistakes you made in love and life when you were young. Like the time you failed an exam in college because you stayed up till 5am the night before chatting with a stupid boy over Dixie cups of Boones Farm. They don’t believe you were ever that fun, of course, but you get to tell the story nonetheless and hope they catch on to the lesson (because we always learned from our parent’s stories, right?).
The last bonus to growing a bit older is you learn that a successful marriage depends on a strong commitment to little white lies. My husband refuses to admit he can see my grey hairs and for that I will love him forever.
Whether your Valentine’s Day is spent reminiscing about cherished decades with your high school sweetheart or grimacing thinking back to past relationships and being thankful for the love you currently have; I hope is filled with plenty of laughs, love and little white lies.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
