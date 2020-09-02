Here are some highlights I've pulled out of the 1885 Baldwin Bulletins which I think you might enjoy. Just sit back and imagine the Baldwin Bulletin you are holding in your hand today starts (in this section only) as the August 7th, 1885 paper.
First off, Baldwin folks were informed of Baldwin's newest Laundry Service, run by Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Olson in the Treadway brick building. It was doing a nice business already by that publication date.
Ole Christenson, Baldwin's contractor and builder, was said to have finished the beautiful new church building construction at Cylon, WI. From our area, Ole was said to have been working on it for a lengthy time. The church spire was damaged in a storm. He rebuilt it. Now, the church was finished, and credit was happily given to Ole.
Also under repair and construction at that time was the school house here, the outside painted a beautifully clean white color. About that same time, Ole was completing John Wilford's house. Christensen was a busy fellow, and good at what he did. The school board was repairing, reconstructing and painting the schoolhouse exterior a beautiful clean, white color at that same time.
A cute ad appeared in that same August 7th, 1885 Baldwin Bulletin, put in by a Woodville person. He "wished to acquire something that will make hair grow on a bald head".
One week later, a note appeared in the Baldwin Bulletin saying Mr. Hirsch had put up a streetlamp at the corner of his store, and they suggested Baldwin's Front St. could do with a few more of those lamps. It lent a bright spot to the town.
In the school news that week, it stated a new schoolhouse was to eventually be built in District #4, Baldwin. A new principal, Professor Alvin E. Brainard was joining the Baldwin School system from Boscobel.
The August 28th, 1885 Baldwin Bulletin mentioned Nelson B. Bailey of Sioux Falls, S.D. was visiting Baldwin friends here for about two weeks. (Sandy's note: Nelson Bailey had been out in Dakota at that time with D.R. Bailey, but Nelson would return to Baldwin for several years.) He had lived in Vermont State, Hudson and Baldwin WI, and Sioux Falls, S.D.
That same August paper mentioned H.S. Foster setting up Baldwin's Foster House to open again for business very soon. (Sandy's Note: This was the building still standing in 2020, across from Bailey Park on Baldwin's Main St. That hotel built in the very early 1870's had many owners over the years. Think of all those people living within its walls these past 150 years.
That same Baldwin Bulletin paper mentioned School would be starting in just one week, on Sept.7th, 1885. That was exciting enough, and then one week later, many of Baldwin's folks were said to be off at the Minnesota State Fair. What an exciting month: School and the Fair!
In the Sept. 18, 1885 Baldwin Bulletin, a story appeared about a large bear having been killed with a "set gun" about 10 miles south of Baldwin. A farmer found the bear soon after the bruin had already been feasting on the farmer's pork. The article stated the bear had taken after the "grangers' pork". Looking up that word, we found "granger" meant farmer, and pork meant "live hogs". No wonder the farmer "set his gun" on that big black bear!
In that same Sept 18th paper, mention was made of the construction of the frame of the District 4 schoolhouse going up, already enclosed. An exciting time for folks.
Prices mentioned in that paper were interesting as well. Mr. Hirsch was selling 25 boxes of matches for 25 cents. What a deal. Did that mean you bought 25 boxes for a penny a piece, or that he presently carried only 25 boxes that people could buy at 25 cents a box? My guess is the first choice.
Butter prices were said to be rising, having gone up to 12 1/2 cents a pound and eggs also were selling higher at 12 1/2 cents a dozen. When considering a pound of butter today might be purchased on sale for $3.00 a pound, back then, they could have
purchased 24 pounds of butter for that total of $3.00 which we might easily pay today for one single pound.
Eggs today can sometimes be found at 99 cents a dozen, on a good sale, but in 1885, they could get 8 dozen for the price of 99 cents. Though times and prices have changed. I bet our butter today is no better, and our eggs are no larger than those of 1885.
In the Sept. 25th, 1885 Baldwin Bulletin, Mr. Armstrong Taylor put in an ad about various plats of land he had for sale. The land was selling for $10.00 per acre, with 1/4 of the money to be put down by buyer, the balance to be paid at the discretion of the purchasers. Armstrong Taylor had worked with Mr. Bailey, Mr. Woodard, and several others of Baldwin who, by 1885, were out in Sioux Falls, and other parts of Dakota.
Mr. Taylor's note stated he was also selling L.M. Bailey's land, L.M. having become deceased a couple years earlier. The land would be sold in 80 acre lots. Armstrong Taylor wrote, "I have control of nearly every house in Baldwin that is for rent and a great number that are for sale." Stop and see me!" He was true "go-getter". He knew his business well. He was Baldwin's man for several years.
In that same Sept. 25th, 1885 paper, it mentioned Baldwin's school had 125 students enrolled. In the Oct. 2, 1885 paper, D.R. and Emma Marie Bailey's daughter, Miss Florence Bailey, was noted as a successful vocalist. She had sung in the opera "JOSEPH" in Des Moines, Iowa and was given high reviews for singing the lead part, her voice said to have been phenomenal in power, range and execution.
Imagine how proud her Dad, D.R. Bailey, would have been at reading those reviews. The presentation was "Joseph". Perhaps D.R. came over from Sioux Falls, S.D. to Des Moines to hear her voice.
The Oct. 9th, 1885 Baldwin Bulletin talked of another interesting change in Baldwin's layout. The Railroad Co. had received ownership of the "Commons" or the Park as we know it today, it having been presented to the R.R. by D.R. Bailey when the train first came through. Passengers of the train crossed through that park walking from Depot to Hotel. By 1885, the R.R. company was turning it over to the Village of Baldwin, the R.R. agreeing o enclose it with a neat fence if the Village would seed it down and plant trees. Today, we know it as Bailey Park.
In 2021, Baldwin will reach its 150th year of existence as an Active Community. Likely some of the activities will be held at Bailey Park. Isn't it kind of neat - reading 1885 Baldwin news in your 2020 Baldwin Bulletin paper. By the way, that term "neat" was often used way back in "their time" in the same fun way as we use it today! Awesome!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.