Many professions have observance weeks throughout the year. January 20 is National DJ Day. February 5-National Weatherperson’s Day, April 25 is the day Hairstylists are honored. October 4-10 is National Newspaper Week for 2020, so I guess it is my turn. I absolutely love my job and the connection it gives me to the communities where I work, but there is no way I could do my job without you.
I have heard at places like the Star Tribune, New York Times and USA Today they have Editors for different departments. I have heard they have a staff of photographers and writers for various sections of the paper.
It is no secret that newspapers everywhere have had to make hard decisions about downsizing. Some places have combined offices, reduced some of their coverage and sadly because of lack of support, some have closed their doors permanently. This makes me sad for many reasons, but the main reason is that I still really believe that newspapers are important, especially in a small town.
I believe that a local paper in a small town is the one place where there is a little something for everyone. It is a place that honors the staples of the community and shines a light on the promising next generation.
Being the editor of a small town newspaper is a tricky thing. It is a very common thing for me to receive communication from people who do not want to see certain things in the paper. I also hear from people about the many things they do want to see in the paper.
I always appreciate feedback from readers. I will not lie though, I have way more respect for someone who writes or calls, identifies themself and allows for adult conversation. I find that anonymous communication is more about being mean and less about sharing a point of view.
Like I mentioned before, there are publications that have a large staff who cover all of the important duties. The papers where I am editor, Amery and Baldwin, have teeny-tiny, close-knit crews that crank out a paper each week. I write, edit, take photos and attend as many meetings and events as I can possible cram into seven days a week.
I love that each week is different. No week is a walk through the park, but I adore the connections I make. I am frustrated that some new laws and policies have made it harder to report on everything that people yearn to see in the paper. Some things are out of my control and yours, but many things are not.
As one person who covers multiple communities I appreciate your help. I can’t be at every sporting event. I can’t possibly attend every committee meeting in every Township, City and County. This does not mean I do not think all events are important. There are weeks when I feel like I have hit the ball out of the park and there are others where I wonder if I have let down readers.
Decisions made at meetings are important. If there is something you know is brewing and you feel it is important, please never hesitate to reach out to see if I have heard about it.
The activities of the young people in our communities are important. I wish I could be there to witness every award given, every point scored and every accomplishment acquired. I am a parent and I get it. It is a great feeling as a parent and grandparent to see our little humans featured in the paper for even the smallest of things. I will always be at as many events as I can (COVID-19 restrictions have made this a bit more tricky). I could not do my job without some of the amazing parents, coaches and teachers that submit items to me. It takes a mere matter of minutes to submit something that could make a kid feel really proud that week.
So when I started to think of National newspaper week, I realized it wasn’t really about me (as my husband likes to jokingly remind me, everything isn’t always about me). National Newspaper week is about honoring the publications showcasing our local people. I may put the end product together, but it would never happen without you.
Thank you to the people who go out of their way to give me story ideas. Thank you to the photographers who share their talent. Kudos to the parents, coaches and teachers who understand the importance of spotlighting our youngsters.
Lastly, thank you to each and every person who continues to support your local newspaper. Sometimes social media and online coverage is just fine, but ahhh, there is just something about the feel of the paper in your hands.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
