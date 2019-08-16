According to a 2017 poll done by the Washington Post, 10% of people who live in the center of a large metro region consider themselves rural. How could someone living downtown think they live in a rural area? Granted, at least a few people there may not know the definition of rural. But others really may think their community is too small to be urban. For example, if you live in downtown Colorado Springs, you might consider yourself a small town if your comparing it to Denver or Los Angeles.
And who’s to say they’re wrong? Of course we have official classifications of what constitutes a rural community; the US Census Bureau bases this on number of residents in an area. And because of this, we get a national narrative that small towns are shrinking. But take a second to think about that. What if a small town isn’t shrinking? What if it’s growing rapidly? Then it’s not a small town anymore. And therefore it loses its classification and becomes a small city.
The Washington Post compares this conundrum to baseball. If the best players on your team (i.e., the towns growing fastest and creating opportunities within themselves) keep getting drafted to the big leagues, the players left on the team are not the best and brightest. It’s the same with cities, if all the great small towns with lots of energy and leadership keep succeeding and drafting up, the small towns that maintain small town status are the ones with the deck stacked against them.
If you look at communities considered rural in 1950, they have grown significantly faster than urban areas. Rural towns are actually doing great. So great in fact, that many don’t constitute rural anymore, if you consider rural just a number.
I think most people would agree that small town is a mindset to some extent. For example, more recently urbanized areas tend to vote more similarly to small towns than historically urbanized areas. Of course there are different cultures in different cities.
For me, the most important point of understanding this point that small towns are doing great, is understanding the inaccuracy of the national narrative. We read all the time how far small towns are behind and we worry about empty stores on Main Streets. I get it, those are real concerns. However, I don’t want small town kids raised in the mindset that their communities are on a one-way path leading to ghost-town. It’s just not accurate, and it does nothing for community morale to think that way.
So, take comfort. Small towns are great. They’re doing great. And they’re not going anywhere.
As always, I’m available for comments and marketing at our office or by email: sales@baldwin-bulletin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.