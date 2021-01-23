The summer of 1980 I started my ministry as a camp counselor just outside of New York City. I worked with many who lived in and around NYC who came to ”Retreat” from the City. It was a stressful time, one of many stresses was that the people were reeling from an accident at Three Mile Island that caused a partial meltdown in reactor #2. Unrest was seen all over the region. People were being divided along political, racial, economic lines, as well as being “pro or con” the source of power that fed the regions infrastructure.
One program that seemed to unite the people during their soak in the clean air, sunshine and water was the singing at our worship and campfires. It was as though we were able to move beyond our divisions and be united in voice. It soothed the people. They were able to accomplish something beautiful while still holding to their differences… it was unifying, at least for a while.
The hymnbook is a place to find council and encouragement primarily because it is filled with words of support set to a rhythm that seems to quiet the angry beast that dwells within. The Psalms of the Bible, were written to put melody to text, but were often confused only as “words of praise.” Over half of the Psalms have words expressing grief or “lament” woven into them. These words were to be shared in a community forum.
The Gospel Hymn, “Stand by Me,” is a text of encouragement for us in difficult times. The hymn recalls: storms, faults and failures, persecution, tribulation, and even, the aging process, pretty much the whole human condition and notes that there is One who will not abandon us.
As we enter 2021, following unprecedented turmoil in our country and head into more unknowns, the going trend is to take the situation into our own hands. I think we could use a community “Hymn Sing”, or a Flash Mob Choir to lead us, or, even a driveway campfire with lots of room to show us how our voices can be united in something other than violence. We need words of assurance that will direct and empower all of us through this time. “Kum ba ya Lord, Come by here!”
Side note: THANK YOU for all who shared encouraging words after the death of my mother, Ramona Hanson. In my 61 years she told me about her faith and she directed me to where she was headed. We grieved, but we were confident in the sure and certain hope that has been promised us.
