Of all times in my life to be developing seasonal allergies, why wouldn’t it be when every cough or sneeze has others assuming I am the next pandemic sufferer.
I have never had allergies in life (or at least I do not think so). A few weeks back it started with itchy eyes. I had extremely itchy, dry eyes, which also felt heavy and tired. The first time I noticed just happened to be the day after my class reunion, so I assumed it was from staying up the night before past 9p.m.
The itchy, dry eyes continued and were later joined by their friends, sneezes and tickly throat. At no point did I think I had Corona, but I started thinking maybe I had developed allergies.
An allergy that occurs in a particular season is more commonly known as hay fever. About 8 percent of Americans experience it, reports the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.
Hay fever occurs when your immune system overreacts to an outdoor allergen, such as pollen. An allergen is something that triggers an allergic response. The most common allergens are pollens from wind-pollenated plants, such as trees, grasses and weeds. The pollens from insect-pollinated plants are too heavy to remain airborne for long, and they’re less likely to trigger an allergic reaction.
Hay fever comes by its name from hay-cutting season. Historically, this activity occurred in the summer months, around the same time many people experienced symptoms.
Seasonal allergies are less common during the winter, but it’s possible to experience allergic rhinitis year-round. Different plants emit their respective pollens at different times of year. Depending on your allergy triggers and where you live, you may experience hay fever in more than one season. You may also react to indoor allergens, such as mold or pet dander.
Some of my favorite things about fall include caramel apples, crisp air, the colorful landscape of northwest Wisconsin and my children going back to school. Now seasonal allergies have crept upon me and are trying to rain on my autumn parade.
Autumn is ragweed season. The genus name for ragweed is Ambrosia, and it includes more than 40 species worldwide. Most of them grow in temperate regions of North and South America. They’re invasive plants that are difficult to control. Their pollen is a very common allergen, and the symptoms of ragweed allergy can be especially severe.
Other plants that drop their pollen in the fall include nettles, mugworts, sorrels, fat hens and plantains. To be completely honest, if I have to have seasonal allergies, I certainly hope it is caused by good ‘ol ragweed. I do not know what mugworts or fat hens are-but I do not like the sound of it.
I have found some relief in over the counter medicine. I feel like maybe since taking them I have developed a rather dry mouth. Being the consistent “look on the bright side” person that I am, I have decided two things…#1-Dry mouth is better than receiving the evil eye from people who believe I have COVID-19 and #2-Dry mouth probably goes hand in hand with my dry sense of humor.
If you prefer not to take Over The Counter meds and you cannot fathom the idea of dry mouth, there are alternatives. Although few studies have been done on alternative treatments for seasonal allergies, some people believe the following alternative treatments may provide relief:
Quercetin, a flavonoid that gives fruits and vegetables color
Lactobacillus acidophilus, the “friendly” bacteria found in yogurt
Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae
Vitamin C, which has some antihistamine properties
I not a medical professional; so do not hold me to any of the above suggestions. I will share that Spirulina is sold in tablet form, so please do not assume dunking your head in the blue-green algae of any local ponds will make you feel better.
I wonder if these allergies are just the start of medical conditions that are going to creep up on me at this stage of life. What is next? Arthritis? Bursitis? Tendonitis?
If you are an early shopper and planning for my birthday three months ahead of time, I am thinking that at this point you can’t go wrong with Aspercreme.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.