How much is too much

Duck hunters love math.
More than any other kind of hunter, waterfowlers are driven by limits. I’m not sure why it latched on with duck hunters more than it did for say, squirrel hunters, but for some reason most other hunters I run across are almost singularly obsessed with counting to six every time they go out. If they don’t hit that number, it wasn’t a good day.
I’m a little discouraged every time I ask someone how they did and all I get in response is a number. And at the risk of sounding like I’m in dire need of a soapbox, I’ll say that it puts a real bad taste in my mouth. It seems like duck hunters just take, and take and take, simply because they can. Maybe we should start thinking about what it is we’re taking and why exactly we’re taking it. Is it so you can post a picture of a pile of dead ducks on the Internet, or call up your buddies and tell them what a beat down you had this morning? If it is then you’re doing this wrong.
Now, I’m not coming at this entirely from a judgmental angle and I’m certainly not immune to the allure of “more.” Every time I have a slow morning I think, “just one duck and I’ll be happy.”
And the second I shoot one a part of my brain goes “boy it sure would be nice to have two.”
We’re all driven by that urge and I understand the value of filling a freezer and feeding your family on meat you killed. It’s a special thing, but we don’t need to forgo respect just to get it.
Two weeks ago on a quick evening hunt I killed a drake pintail. It was only the second one I’ve ever seen. Ecstatic is much too tame a word for how I felt when Bruly brought him back to me. In the week that followed I killed three more. By the time Bruly put the last one in my hand I said “eh, another pintail.”
Excess isn’t always a good thing. We’re like junkies, craving the high from that first hit. Each time we take more the sensation starts to normalize, until we end up sitting in the blind looking at our phones between flights because we’re bored of all the wonder that surrounds the periphery of duck hunting. Obsessing over limits is like hunting through a pinhole, it renders you blind to everything going on around you.
I’ve had what I consider to be a very good year of duck hunting so far, beyond the pintails. That’s the only reason I’m able to write this column after all. I’m conscious of my own hypocrisy and if I was shooting poorly or not seeing any birds I’d probably be singing a different tune. But because I’m doing well, I decided not to hunt most of this week. I’ve taken enough for a little while.
Next week or the week after I’ll be just as happy to shoot a mallard as I’ve ever been, unless of course this column jinxes my season and I never shoot another bird for the rest of my life — which is entirely possible given my predisposition for bad luck.
In that case I’ll remember Gene 0Hill’s response when asked by a friend if he’d been doing any hunting recently.
“At home a friend will ask, “Been bird hunting?” You will say that you have, and when he asks,” Have any luck?” You will think of what you have held in your heart instead of your hand, and then answer that you certainly did—without a doubt.”
C.L. Sill can be reached at thewingbeat@gmail.com or on Instagram @thewingbeat.
