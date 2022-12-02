For it is the season, the season for giving, the season for thanks and holidays. Yet, it is also the time of winter, which robs the light of our days like the grinch! Unfortunately, this seasonal variability and reduction of light exposure translates to a psychiatric condition that heightens during the transition from fall to winter months, aptly called a Seasonal Affective Disorder, appropriately abbreviated as SAD, and known as major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern. This remarkable phenomenon of mood alterations secondary to seasonal change and diminishing light exposure is unique to SAD. It causes a form of temporal depression in which there is a recurrent pattern of depression symptoms during specific seasons of the year and resolves once the seasons have ended - generally the summer when our days and mood brighten up literally and figuratively. The fascinating mechanism and chronology of symptoms recurrence and exacerbation correlate to diminished sun exposure of our skin and eyes. Understandably, this is most prominent during winter when we actively cover up and spend a significant amount of our time indoors to keep cozy from the frigid storms of Wisconsin.
Thankfully, there is a treatment for SAD, which is quite convenient - called bright light therapy, which works by replenishing the missing sun exposure with a powerful light box exposure daily in the morning. Exposure to artificially generated light measured in potencies with units of Lux: generally, 10,000 Lux for 30 minutes in the morning, to be exact or much dimmer at 2,500 Lux over 2 hours in the morning. This treatment has the benefit of signaling our brain thru the optic nerve in our eyes which processes light and vision and enhances the production of serotonin neurotransmission (a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and is critical in treatment with antidepressants) for increased mood regularity and balance. This relationship has been a well-studied phenomenon of disease and treatment and was interestingly discovered with the onset of depression symptomology in polar explorers, which ultimately resolved with bright light treatment. There is a substantial correlation as diminishing sunlight correlates to decreased serotonin activity in the brain and is more prominent in patients with mood disorders. Additionally, this same light processing pathway modulated by our optic nerve assists us with circadian rhythm regulation and energy; thus, light therapy has the added benefit of waking us up in the morning with a jolt, enhancing our focus and concentration ability, and improving our circadian rhythm regularity to provide structure for our sleep difficulties at night by regulating melatonin production.
