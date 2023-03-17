Chukwunonso_Chime-WEB.jpg

It is another year, another month of March and another National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the month to draw attention to colorectal cancer and its impact on the American society.  In the 365 days since my last article on colorectal cancer titled - Forty-five is the new fifty, it is estimated that one Hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) people in the United States would have been diagnosed with colon cancer of which 52,580 of them would have died. 

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in men and women combined and the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women. 2023 estimates are that there will be 106,970 new cases of colon cancer and 46,050 cases of rectal cancer of which close to a third of these cases, 52,550 are expected to die. This means that the number of deaths last year and this year from colon and rectal cancer remains unchanged and this continues to be a challenge with many factors contributing to this, especially cases where screening or surveillance has been deferred or delayed. 

