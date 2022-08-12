Laolu Lediju

Laolu Lediju

August is Immunization month, and this provides a great opportunity to discuss the importance of staying up to date on vaccines/immunizations. 

Vaccines are very important for the prevention of diseases and help control outbreaks of diseases. We are exposed to different micro-organisms in our environment, such as viruses, bacteria, and other microbes. These micro-organisms can cause deadly diseases. Vaccines help us to reduce the risk of getting diseases from micro-organisms by working with our body’s natural defenses/immune system to build protection against diseases and protect us from falling ill. Vaccines help our immune system fight infections faster and more effectively and provide long-lasting immunity to deadly diseases. 

