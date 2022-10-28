October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Peter Dahlberg

October is breast cancer awareness month, which can take on different meanings from committing to helping a friend or family member through the treatment process, supporting local fund-raising efforts, or just remembering to schedule a mammogram. For our purposes today, let’s take a deep dive into risk factors for developing breast cancer, how to manage those risks, and maybe even how to modify them. Lifetime risks those women in the US will develop a breast cancer are 12%, or about 1 in 8, but risk can vary from 10% to nearly 80% in those who have inherited a mutated gene that makes it more likely for them to develop the disease. 

A positive family history is one of the most familiar risk factors for developing breast cancer. Some patients that I talk to have a striking history of relatives who have had breast cancer, many at an early stage of life. Some of those patients believe that it is inevitable they will also be affected during their lifetime.  Two mutated genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, are responsible for most “inherited” breast cancer cases. Most of these variants can be identified by a simple test, and there are several criteria that have been established to decide who ought to be tested.   A family history of breast cancer, even in the absence of these mutated genes, also increases the risk of a family member developing breast cancer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.