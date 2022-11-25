Kheng Joe Lau, MD

Diabetes is a serious health condition that affects millions of Americans. It is important to note signs and symptoms of type 1 and type 2 Diabetes. I will explain both through the course of this article, as well as provide information about what to do if you are experiencing these symptoms. When it comes to type 2 Diabetes, patients can exhibit warning signs of being ‘pre-diabetic’. For some patients, there can be work done to reverse acquiring this disease. Please ask your primary care provider for more information and what you can do to reverse the course of this disease.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where your body does not make enough insulin, or your insulin does not work as well, sometimes a combination of both. When your insulin does not work well, it is called insulin resistance. Insulin promotes the use of sugar in your body. When you have decrease in insulin or insulin resistance, sugar will accumulate in your blood because it cannot be used effectively. This sugar accumulation will damage many organs such as kidney, blood vessels, eyes, and nerves. 

