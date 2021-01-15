Well, we are just about half way through January, the darkest and most depressing month of the year, in my opinion.
January is the “Monday” of the calendar. I imagine if you were to survey the nation, the only people who enjoy Mondays are retired persons.
Monday is the stark, cold reality of a new week. The fun and games of the weekend are over, time to get up early, smell the coffee and buckle down for another week of work.
January is, in my opinion, a Monday on steroids.
You realize you are another year older, the bills begin arriving for Christmas, the decorations come down and the party is over.
We took the Christmas tree down last week. I’m always a little sad to see the tree and especially the lights go away. In the depths of winter, the lights seem to make things a little bit better. I realize at some point we need to move on to the new year.
Sunday must give way to Monday.
The start of a new year is a time for fresh beginnings. A time to make resolutions to improve your health, finances or relationships. We assure ourselves that we will break away from our old bad habits and begin to lead better lives.
Some succeed with these new changes, many don’t.
Do you make resolutions for New Years? If you do, I wish you the best of luck.
I believe that we make choices each and every day that will chart the path we will walk. Each day is a new chance to get things right. I feel that the pressure and unrealistic expectations that many create for themselves as the new year begins is not helpful at all.
So, let us resolve to make the best of what we have.
Because we all know that even the worst Mondays will eventually pass. January will as well, even though it seems like forever because we are in the depths of winter. The days are now growing longer, a few seconds each day. It may not seem like much, but it will begin to add up.
Hang in there, better days are coming. Monday does end and before you know it, Friday is rolling around again.
And the recent events that transpired at our nation’s Capitol Building were about as dark as it can get, but it will get better. Even though no one wants to admit it, we truly have much more in common with each other than the things that divide us.
We need to be honest with each other and do our best to understand one another. There is common ground on many issues our nation is facing. But we must see each other as human beings, not stereotypes. When we fail to follow the golden rule — treat each other the way you want to be treated — bad things follow.
Regular readers of this column know I am a fan of the President Elect. I believe Joe Biden has the life experiences and relationships we need to heal our divisions. But in order for him to succeed, he needs to be given a chance and judged by his actions.
There are better days ahead for our great American family. It won’t be easy, but worthwhile things seldom are simple. They are always worth the effort.
