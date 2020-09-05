God Is Still Busy!
Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God—what is good and acceptable and perfect. – Romans 12:2
We have been and are going through very unprecedented times, at least in the collective memory of most of us who are living today. We are asked to do things which are not comfortable. Fear, anger, and hopelessness seem to overrun much of news and social media. We are inundated with so much information and so many statistics it is almost impossible to sift through all of it to discern what is and is not worthy of our attention. All of this is what the world is giving us and consumes so much our time and energy it is hard to simply sit and look at the good and discern what God is doing in the world and what we are being called to do.
Yet, God is still busy here! Miracles are happening in every moment. Life is continuing to happen. Babies are born. People continue to die of things other than Coronavirus. People are being diagnosed with cancer and other illness, while yet others are receiving the great news of going into remission. Everyday heroes are saving lives while putting theirs on the line. And many, many more moments are happening with God walking right beside us, blessing us abundantly along the way. God is still at work in the world. We simply need to push out some of what is consuming our time and take the opportunity to sit with God observing the great things still happening. Even more important, we need to quiet these other voices to hear where God is calling us.
We are never going to go back to the way it was, but that is true of any moment in time. It is just that currently things are changing so fast that the changes are brought into sharp focus and extremely uncomfortable. God is till at work though! Calling us to co-create, adapt, and live into what lays on the other side of the current trials. We struggle to see where this road will lead, what this “New Normal” will look like, or how we are going to get there. But, have faith! God has this in hand! There is a plan. A new day will dawn. When it does, imagine what beautiful things there will be and how many of the changes that have happened can be used by God for the good of all of us. Is that not what we hear in Genesis 50:20?
Take heart, my friends! God is with us, even when we are unable to see it. Take some time to step away from the craziness the world is giving us and be transformed by and for what God has in store when we get through this to the other side!
Yours in Christ,
Rev. Burt D Williams
Roberts Congregational UCC, Roberts, WI
