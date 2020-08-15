We’ve restructured the way that we do things in this current state of affairs. Even though I have had to change the way I do things, I’ve kept the core of my work in place. Worship services, Holy Baptism, Holy Communion, weddings, funerals, outreach, meetings have all been done in new ways and in new settings. The core that remains is the message and focus to bring Good News.
Train up a child in the way [they] should go and when [they] are old, [they] will not depart from it, (Proverbs 22:6) is a strong directive to the work of the people. It’s our job to raise the next generation in both knowledge and truth. Child rearing is a responsibility of the whole and it is important we never expect someone else to do it for us (including public institutions.)
When a person is brought into membership; through transfer, new membership, or Holy Baptism, the individual is welcomed into the “priesthood of all believers.” Each person is acknowledged as a sibling and as a co-heir of the kingdom. It is my opinion that we’ve dismissed this “gang language” of the church that pushes us into mutual relationships with each other for the enrichment of the whole.
As a child of 1st or 2nd grade, living in Eastern Montana, the son of a preacher-man, I was walking home from grade school with some “associates” that I was trying to impress. I decided to use some colorful (adult content?) language. It all happened rather quickly; I saw a woman come out of her home – calling out, “John Hanson, I know you! Who taught you to use that language!” Rebelliously I responded, “My dad!”. As quickly as the words left my mouth I was lying across her knee, receiving a few “attention getters,” and sent on my way. Getting home, I threw open the door and cried of my oppression to all who were in ear shot…, only to have my dad come into view with these very specific words… “Your dad taught you to speak like that?” I got some more attention.
I AM NOT ENCOURAGING YOU TO BEAT CHILDREN! The woman knew who I was, knew how to contact my family, AND she followed up with them. In this current state of affairs, I am encouraging you to connect with the people of our community, in your neighborHOOD. Care about the needs of those around you. Provide resource when possible.
I can’t tell you what this school year will look like because it changes every day, but I can tell you that this community needs us to facilitate the education of all children. If we know the needs of the people in our “hood”, then we must be able to organize ways to teach or at least tutor our children. It’s our neighborhood. Let’s do our work!
