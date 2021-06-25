Happy summer to you!
Even though it has felt like it for a while, summer officially arrived on Sunday.
I am so happy summer is here, but I’m a little upset we were milked out of the first half of June, traditionally the best time of the year. Not too warm, not too cool, a “Goldilocks” time of the year — just right.
Am I upset the lawn looks like late July or August? Yes. Is there anything I can do about it, beyond complaining? No.
Summer, glorious summer is here. We are in the peak daylight season, receiving over 15 hours of daylight. You can easily come home from a full day of work and spend several hours outside in daylight. It’s no wonder this time of year is when a lot of projects get completed.
June is one of the times of year when I am jealous of the young and the old. Young people who have yet to enter the workforce full time and those who have retired are able to make the most of June and its wonderful weather.
I can recall spending nearly all day outdoors as a child when school had dismissed for the year. My mother, who worked part time as a nurse in addition to raising six children, had more than enough to do every day and didn’t want her kids underfoot.
The town’s fire whistle blew at noon and at 5 p.m., the times when we needed to be home for meals. Beyond that, with some common sense and basic rules, I had the run of the town. This was the late 1960s and I grew up in a small town, so I knew if I misbehaved, I would likely be disciplined on the spot by an adult and get worse when I arrived home. The telephone was always faster than my Stingray bike. The banana seat on the Stingray had a low drag coefficient, but it wasn’t enough to beat the other mom’s fingers dialing the rotary dial on the phone.
I think this was a good way to grow up. The community was safe, as long as you were careful crossing the highway and practiced some common sense. The threat of discipline and bringing shame to your parents was enough to keep us in line.
We had a swimming pool on one edge of town and our parents bought a season ticket for the family, so we biked the couple of miles to the pool and spent many hours swimming. Great exercise, great way to beat the heat. Take a cold shower before jumping in the pool and you were set for the day.
After supper you could go swimming again, ride bikes around town or, after the sun had finally set, play a game of kick the can with the neighborhood.
Kick the can was the best. Hiding in the dark, avoiding getting caught by the person who was “it” or being the person who came through to rescue the people who had been captured. There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration of running to the rescue and saving the day.
Like everyone before me, I believe the time and place where I grew up was the best. I’m sure there were things that weren’t so great, but they diminish in my memory.
Get outside. Enjoy the daylight. It will all be gone too soon.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
(0) comments
