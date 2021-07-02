Happy Independence Day!
I realize I’m a couple of days early, but since the holiday is Sunday, this is my time to offer holiday greetings. I hope you get to enjoy some time off, perhaps even a four-day weekend?
If so, more power to you.
Those that have already taken vacations will get a day off, those that still have hopes of taking time off will get a day off, and those that don’t have a chance of getting time off will get a day off.
America, land of equality, freedom and liberty — and the sacred three-day weekend. Happy 245th birthday!
In my family, Independence Day has traditionally been a time for family gatherings. A picnic provided a chance for extended families to gather, catch up on what was going on, enjoy some food, play a pickup game of baseball and kill time until the evening community fireworks display.
It just isn’t the Fourth of July without fireworks, is it? There is something special about the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air...sorry, sort of channeled Francis Scott Key there for a minute. Key wrote the words for our national anthem during a battle of the War of 1812, but his simple message of pride in his nation resonates today.
Growing up in Iowa, fireworks were illegal, except for sparklers and snakes. Very lame.
I also could never figure out why sparklers were considered “safe” — they burn very hot and the wire remains hot for quite a while. My sister burned her feet pretty good one year when she came out barefoot and stepped in the area were we discarding the burnt out sparklers.
As a former child who used illegal fireworks (I hope the statute of limitations has expired,) I can tell you that there’s nothing says “I love America” more than using Chinese made firecrackers to destroy small objects.
I spent many an early July evening reenacting some epic battles in the sandbox. We had some small plastic soldiers and plastic tanks that proved especially brave and hardy in the face of repeated concussive attacks. In fact, the only weapon in the arsenal of freedom (it sounds better than bag of firecrackers, doesn’t it?) that would wreak havoc was the cherry bomb or the holy grail of small time explosives: the M-80.
But we were young and stupid.
We did have adult supervision. The chief enjoyed a cigar in the backyard on those hot and muggy evenings “to keep the mosquitoes away” and would offer it to my brothers and me to light our fireworks.
I didn’t say it was good adult supervision, but he was there to make sure we didn’t do anything too stupid.
I found the notion of puffing or blowing on a cigar at the ripe old age of 8 a bit too much, but my older brother didn’t have any problem at all, so we were able to continue our gunpowder-induced lust until our stock had been depleted.
With the Chinese providing more and more of the goods we purchase, as well as their government purchasing more and more of our debt, what could be more patriotic than buying and setting off Chinese fireworks on our nation’s Independence Day?
Be careful out there...
