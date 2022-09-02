It seems everywhere you look you can see the signs.
Many, many places are looking for employees. Sign on bonuses, better benefits and higher starting wages are being deployed to lure people from their existing job or to possibly change careers.
The demographic shift that started a decade ago as the first of the baby boom generation began retiring continues to accelerate with workers leaving the workforce. The math problem of fewer workers for jobs is straightforward. The greatest generation had big families. Their children, the baby boomers, had fewer children. Their children, generation X had the same size or smaller families. There are fewer workers now and will be for quite a while until automation is deployed in more applications or new workers come to our nation.
I think everyone has dealt with the fallout from this shortage. From longer waiting times to see professionals to delays being served at restaurants, we are all waiting more for things we got much more quickly in the past.
Faced with this waiting, you can deal with the challenges a few different ways. You can plan ahead so the goods or services you want will be there when you want to pick them up. I think this option is being utilized by some people.
Another option is to pretend the world isn’t changing and try to get things done the old way. For good measure you can complain about the state of the world today and be rude to the people who are working.
I got a glimpse of both options recently and the words and actions of a couple of fast-food restaurant patrons left a lasting impression on me.
Is it enjoyable to order food from a kiosk? Nope. Is it frustrating? Yup.
When you are in a lobby with a dozen or so people who are in the same situation as you, is it helpful to berate the workers or wax philosophic about how the world is going to hell in a handbasket because you have to wait for your order?
There are many times in life when thoughts appear in your head that should not come out of your mouth. It’s fine to think these things, just exceedingly rude and insensitive to say them out loud.
Having a tantrum will rarely get you want you want. It’s true for a 3 year old as well as a 50 year old. Not a good look for anyone.
Many young people enter the workforce in service industry jobs. The learning curve is less steep, part time work is encouraged and starting pay rates help teens get some spending money.
These jobs are great ways to learn the delicate art of customer service, a skill that transfers to any career. I think people should work these types of jobs at least once in their lives for no other reason to learn how you should treat the folks that do this work.
Work, no matter what the job may be is, is honorable and should be respected.
Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of another, is a trait we all need to foster. Consider the feelings of the workers you want to lash out at. Put yourself in their shoes before you open your mouth.
Better yet, use your mouth to say “thank you.”
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
