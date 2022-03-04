“I been in the right place “But it must have been the wrong time” — lyric “Right Place, Wrong Time” by Dr. John
Does it ever seem like the universe is out to get you?
At the risk of sounding paranoid, let me explain.
Have you ever received a financial windfall but, before you can say “vacation” the washing machine dies? Or how about making the last payment on the car the day you learn your child needs braces?
I did my own income taxes this year, something I haven’t done in decades. I discovered after the tax reform act of 2017 that it no longer made sense to hire an accountant. Even though I am a homeowner and have medical expenses, the legislation literally forces you to take the standard deductions. So, armed with my personal computer and an online tax program, I completed my tax return before the first of February.
It was more than a bit shocking to me that I was done so early. Traditionally, I put the process off until March. Yes, I could be a great candidate for the procrastinator’s club I have never gotten around to launch. But, in my defense, if I ever did get around to starting the club, I wouldn’t be able to join.
Come to think of it, anyone joining would probably be disqualified from membership. And, even if I did start the club, if I scheduled a meeting, would anyone come?
But I digress.
After completing my taxes, I discovered I would be getting a refund. A week later, it seemed like the dryer wasn’t getting the clothes as dry as it was a week earlier. And, it seemed like the timer knob was being very fussy.
Yes, you guessed it — it was time for the 10-year-old dryer to have some work done. Not enough to replace it, just enough to modify my plans for that tax refund.
I am sure if you think about it, you have similar stories about the universe’s way of making sure you don’t get too big for your britches. (Or be able to afford new britches.)
There’s a saying that pride goes before a fall, meaning if you are too proud or conceited, something bad is bound to happen to you to make you more modest. There are numerous examples of this in literature, it’s even in the Bible. Proverbs 16 has a lot to say about the virtues of modesty.
I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about karma or the universe or about a scorecard of any kind about my life or finances. I try to be as steady as I can about most things because I believe in my heart that things do eventually even out.
But when I get a “windfall” of some extra money, it never seems to fail there will be something that pops up to take the prideful avarice for material things out of my system. Kind of like a gut punch to the soul. A “this is for your own good” type of gut punch, but a gut punch nonetheless.
Sometimes, I guess the sucker punch is needed and I am OK with that, but I would prefer not to get my hopes up first. But if that seems too prideful, I take it all back.
My dryer works great now and it wasn’t that expensive.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
