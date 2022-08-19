As we work our way though some of the warmest days of the year, if you find yourself hot and bothered, the winter forecast from Farmer’s Almanac will chill you off faster than frozen underwear.
According to a press release for the 2023 edition of the almanac, “this winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.”
Yes, I am just as thrilled as you.
A map that accompanied the release shows Minnesota and western Wisconsin around the nation labelled “Hibernation Zone Glacial, Snow – Filled.” The rest of Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee are labelled as “Unreasonably Cold Snowy,” so there’s that. Except for the Pacific Northwest and California, Nevada Utah and Arizona, the rest of the nation is forecast to have wet and cold conditions this winter.
From the release: “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South-Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas (Northeast and North Central regions) hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures during mid-January—possibly 40 degrees below zero!”
In the heat of August, it’s easy to pooh pooh the cold of January. After all it’s nearly a half year away. A lot of things can happen in a half year. I have always found it easier to imagine the cold of winter in the summer instead of the heat of summer in the dead of winter.
This month marks 10 years since my wife and I moved to Wisconsin from Iowa, where we lived our entire lives. The summer of 2012 was hot and dry. It seems like it was hotter and drier than this summer.
The winter of 2012-13 was cold and snowy. It seemed as if it snowed an inch or so every night for some stretches of the winter. My wife and I lived in a rental duplex in 2012. We bought our home the following fall. With the frequent snowfalls, I got to know my neighbor well as we took turns trying to beat each other to get the snow removed.
Even though we are in a drought situation (a minor one) I would really, really prefer to get the moisture back in rain this fall instead of snow over the winter. Depending on the moisture level of a snowfall, it can take up to a foot of snow to equate to one inch of rain.
I have always been fascinated by the long-term weather predictions made by publications like Farmers’ Almanac. Do they look at the width of the dark bands on fuzzy caterpillars? Is there some knowledge to be gleaned from the migratory habits of butterflies or birds? Does the size and timing of acorns on oak trees predict the coming winter?
The weather prognosticators at these publications like to keep their trade secrets to themselves. I guess it’s better to be known as the Great and Powerful Oz rather than the small guy behind the curtain pulling the levers.
If I will be living in a “hibernation zone” this winter, so be it. As we all know, the only thing we can all do about the weather is complain about it.
Get a second mortgage to fill the freezer and pantry, it will all be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.