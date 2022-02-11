We are less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, a time to express your affection for others.
“Affection” was the best term that I could come up with because Valentine’s Day was always a bit confusing to me as a child.
In elementary school, Valentine’s Day was one of the school sanctioned “party” holidays. We got out of classes for part of the afternoon, had cake and punch and got to be a kid. It was awesome.
I’m not sure how awesome it was for my parents.
One of the several tasks that needed to be done before party day was to make a box for your valentines to be “delivered” into before or during the party. Some parents went all out with colored construction paper making lovely “mailboxes” with red, pink and white highlights. Some even made replicas of a rural mailbox, complete with a front door that opened and closed.
I usually ended up putting aluminum foil over a shoebox and calling it good. I was the fifth of six children in my family and my mother, bless her soul, had done all of this four times and by the time my turn came, she had returned to work as a nurse part time.
Looking back as an adult, I understand why things were the way they were for my parents. They had a large family and did their best to provide what we needed. Of course as a child, you don’t understand the difference between a need and a want. All wants are needs for children.
After getting your “mailbox” done, you then needed to do your valentines. Every classmate needed to get a valentine, so you needed to at least sign the back of the card and address the name on the envelope. Many times, a small piece of candy was placed in the envelope.
A ”go to” candy for this task was the candy conversation heart. Officially known as Sweethearts, candy conversation hearts were originally manufactured by the New England Confectionery Co. (NECCO) as part of an assortment containing horseshoe-, baseball-, postcard-, and watch-shaped candies. Though the rest of the line was eventually dropped, gifting candy hearts became a classic Valentine’s Day idea.
When NECCO went out of business in 2018, Spangler Candy Co. bought it and returned candy conversation hearts to store shelves in 2020. Spangler now produces new hearts each year, following a theme. Fittingly, this year the company is producing hearts with words of encouragement. In 2021, the theme was love songs and in 2020 it was classic themes.
As a first grader, it was a bit difficult to pick the right conversation heart for the playground bully. “BE MINE” or “TRUE LOVE” didn’t work at all. Even during the Johnson administration, there were some lines that simply weren’t crossed. A heart shaped red sucker was probably the best way to go in this situation.
As children get some understanding and familiarity with classmates, friendships are formed. Platonic love and the dreaded “puppy” love can often appear. That girl that kicked you every recess actually liked you, even if you wanted to run when you saw her. Fight or flight is hard wired into many of us, especially on the playground.
Happy Valentine’s Day. UR CUTE.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
