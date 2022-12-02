In the end, it all turned out fine.
When my wife and I adopted two, one year old corgi and shiba inu mix puppies this summer and fall, one of the requirements of adopting the dogs was attending obedience training.
“That’s stupid,” I thought to myself at the time. “I have had six dogs in my life and it all worked out fine.”
As is the case with many things in my life, I was wrong.
You don’t fully understand the energy and time you need to devote to a puppy until it’s running circles around you while chewing everything in sight. When I think of my other dogs as puppies, I only remember them as cute little waifs napping peacefully in an image suitable for a Hallmark greeting card.
I think it must be like my wife forgetting the agony of childbirth with our first child before becoming pregnant with our second. Nature has a way of erasing (or at least misplacing) unpleasant thoughts.
After Winston, the first dog, arrived I scouted around for an obedience class near where we live in Amery. I was fortunate to find Upward Hound and trainer Casey McGee and enrolled Winston in class. We went to the first training session and Winston, who had been with us only a short time, decided to try to escape, slipping out of his collar and running to the basement of the building. Casey suggested we wait until our bond was better to return to class.
In the meantime, we adopted Lucy because if one puppy in your life isn’t enough, maybe two will be better. My wife and I decided to try class with Lucy because she seemed more eager to listen and please us and is more motivated by food.
Besides, she came with a set of sleigh bells to hang on the doorknob that she could “ring” when she needed to go outside. Lucy is very smart.
The six classes were on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., the day and time we selected. There were three other dogs in the class. Even though everyone (dog and human alike) was nervous, Casey quickly put us at ease and we began learning how to effectively communicate with our dogs. (spoiler – food works really well). At the end of the first class, we were on our way to teaching Lucy how to sit and lay down.
I must confess that as I age, I become more and more of a curmudgeon. I don’t like new things and when I have gone home for the day I really dislike going back out. I like having a sleepy puppy in my lap while I read a book or watch television. I disliked the time and act of the Sunday obedience classes, but once I got to class, I really enjoyed the sessions.
We graduated on November 21. We have Lucy’s certificate to prove it. Lucy can sit, lay down, stay, leave it and come when she is called.
An interesting outgrowth of the experience is Winston will do many of the same things. He is also becoming more affectionate with my wife and I. Love, patience and persistence can truly move mountains.
One thing I have noticed as well – Lucy rings the jingle bells at night, even when she doesn’t need to go out. I have surmised this is her way to get extra treats from me.
Apparently, I can be trained as well.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
