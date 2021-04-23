“Follow the money.”
That quote, from the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men,” was uttered by a confidential informant to reporters covering the Watergate break in. The informant advised reporters to check financial records for a cover up.
It turns out the real confidential informant, Mark Felt, never uttered that phrase, but it has become part of the pop culture. It’s code for money leading to corruption.
The phrase came to mind for me last week when I received a phone call questioning the newspaper’s opposition to two measures designed to curb publication in newspapers of minutes of governmental bodies.
My anonymous caller was not happy about the newspaper’s opposition to AB60 and SB55, two bills currently before the Wisconsin Assembly. At first, I thought he wanted me to explain the bills and why we oppose them, but quickly it became apparent the caller was in favor of the measure.
I’d like to stop here and explain my feelings on talking and corresponding with readers. I say at the end of the column each week I want people to stay in touch. I truly do, and always respond when there is a way to do so. Receiving unsigned letters in the mail and phone calls from people who won’t identify themselves aren’t worthy of common courtesy, in my opinion, nor should their views be taken to heart.
That being said, I went on for six minutes with my caller before wishing him a good day and hanging up.
But back to the money, because that was the crux of the argument my anonymous caller was making. He asserted newspapers, like this one, will “collapse” when these bills become law. He asserted newspapers lost their relevance 20 years ago and “deserve” to go out of business. I was also told we are “gouging” governments for publishing their minutes.
What I tried to tell this caller is all public notice advertising: probates, name changes, election ballots and minutes from meetings, amounts to less than 10 percent of our annual advertising revenue. On average, governments who use our newspapers for publishing their minutes spend on average .003% of their budgets. Rates are set and regulated by the State of Wisconsin. No streets are getting fixed with what they will save.
Allowing governments to simply post their minutes on their own websites has numerous issues, in my opinion. Publishing minutes with an independent, third party such as a newspaper, allows for the minutes to be archived away from the government. No changes to the records may be made without everyone’s knowledge. Taxpayers can find all the minutes in one, central location.
The current system has been in place since the days of the drafting of the Constitution. Like that document, the system has changed – we have published the minutes online for several years (for no additional charge).
Don’t let anyone tell you these measures are about the money. It’s about control and transparency.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
