Have you taken some time off this summer? The clock is ticking on your window of opportunity.
Making the time to relax is not easy and there many, many impediments standing in the way of getting away.
Gas prices are high, airlines are having issues with flights and luggage and everything seems to be crazy expensive. It doesn’t take more than a cursory glance around to find some very good reasons NOT to take time off.
But, even if some money could be saved by not taking a traditional vacation, have you considered the cost of NOT taking time off?
In my opinion, one of the good things that came as a result of the pandemic was a discovery of the value of self care. I’m not talking about being selfish or self-centered. There are times in our lives when we need to make time for our wellness. I saw a post on social media that said “if you don’t make time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.” The post, an image made with a marker on an index card, also said “read that again,” which I did, and I was struck by the simplicity and truth of the concept.
It’s a radical idea for some of us to be proactive in our health and self care and it turns out relaxation and reflection are good things, not a sign of weakness or selfishness.
Many of us were raised to be strong and self reliant, so it’s hard for us to take these steps. Personally, I struggle with taking time off and as I grow older, I question the merits of being “on” 24 hours a day.
Which leads me to the point of this column.
Even if you can’t afford airfare or taking a traditional vacation, there are ways to unplug and relax that won’t break the bank. Besides, a trip to the grocery store nowadays is enough to break the bank.
Working outside in your yard can be very therapeutic. Fresh air, sunshine and sights and sounds of nature are very soothing. Accomplishing a project in the yard or on the house is extremely satisfying.
If you can’t travel in the traditional way, there are libraries, museums, concerts and town festivals where a great deal of relaxation can be found without spending a great deal of money.
I have been working my way through a series of 24 novels by Bernard Cornwell. The Sharpe series is about Richard Sharpe, a soldier in the British army during the Napoleonic Wars. It’s historical fiction, so the battles actually happened, even though Sharpe wasn’t a real person. I really enjoy these books because I am able to get in touch with the characters each time.
The library has been an awesome way to read the books. I have been able to borrow the books, read them and return them, saving me a lot of money. If I bought the books, I would have spent over $500. It’s been a great way for me to escape and relax, even if for only an hour or so at a time. If you don’t read for pleasure and use a library, I strongly recommend taking up the hobby.
Make some time to relax, it’s more important than you know.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
