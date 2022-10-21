In three weeks, it will all be over.
The general election is Tuesday, November 8, but many, many people are taking advantage of early and absentee voting to cast their ballots now. There’s no need to wait until November to vote.
I cast an absentee ballot last week. It felt very good to get the job done and behind me so I could focus on taking care of the leaves in my lawn and getting ready for Halloween.
Is it a coincidence Halloween comes so close to Election Day? I’ve often wondered if our choices are scary than those, we imagined on the October 31sts throughout our childhoods.
It’s also interesting to me the lengths candidates and the special interest groups placing advertising for them will go to when talking about their opponent’s past or sound bite taken out of context. It’s very disappointing to me that we have devolved to a virtual fist fight in the discourse we use at election time.
We need to be able to have a respectful discussion with each other about the issues of the day. If we disagree with each other, that’s fine. But saying we “hate” each other is extreme. You can be friends with someone and have disagreements.
If you can’t, you need to seriously reevaluate why you feel so strong about politics that you would turn away from a friend.
Abraham Lincoln at his first inauguration said “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.”
Of course, the Civil War broke out a few months later.
Elections are meant to decide the direction of the school, city, state, and nation. One of the most precious rights we have as a citizen is the right to vote. This right is taken for granted by many and that is truly unfortunate. There’s a reason the right to vote is taken away from convicted felons. It is meant to be a harsh punishment for breaking the rules, norms, and laws of our society.
In the coming weeks, there will be a barrage of information coming your way about the people who are seeking to represent you. Precious little of this information will be useful to you, unless you are a person who only responds to fear.
I like to believe that most of us are better than that. We know the issues and topics that are important to us. In a sea of information, it is difficult to cut through the attacks and learn where the candidates stand on issues.
We will be presenting information about candidates for several of the races. We are seeking to cut through the clutter and get to the bottom of issues that are important to you.
I want you all to know that even though it may seem daunting, it is vitally important that you do your research and cast an informed ballot. There are so many ways to vote now, there are precious few excuses left not to vote.
When the dust settles next month, I urge everyone to unite around the people who win the elections. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not allow our passions to sever the bonds of affection and community that, in the end, we all share.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
