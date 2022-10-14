Each and every day, disasters strike.
Hurricane Ian is the latest example of a natural disaster impacting thousands of people and untold millions of dollars in property damage.
While a hurricane makes national and international news, local disasters such as house and grass fires create just as much damage to smaller numbers of people. Looking through the archives of our paper we routinely see stories of fires. When the sirens sound, a dedicated group of people put their training to use and risk their lives to protect people and property.
I’m referring to our fire departments, the volunteers on our community who continually train and plan for the worst case scenarios.
This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week was started by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Fire Prevention Week teaches children and adults how to stay safe in the event of a fire. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week to occur from October 4th through October 10th, 1925. President Calvin Coolidge stated that, “This waste results from the conditions which justify a sense of shame and horror; for the greater part of it could and ought to be prevented… It is highly desirable that every effort be made to reform the conditions which have made possible so vast a destruction of the national wealth.”
The Great Chicago Fire burned between October 8th to October 10th, with most of the damage done on October 9th. The fire caused roughly $200 million in damages, killing around 300 people, and destroying over 17,000 buildings and structures. The consequences were more than just fire damage itself, as martial law had to be declared after an outbreak of looting and lawlessness. The fire was said to have started when a cow kicked over a lantern in the O’Leary barn in the southwest side of the city. Fortunately, in 1997, the Chicago City Council passed a resolution exonerating Catherine O’Leary, as well as her cow. Today, the Chicago Fire Department Training Academy is located on the site of the O’Leary property where the fire started.
Did you know that there was a fire that occurred during the same time frame as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871? On October 8, 1871 the Peshtigo Fire swept through northeast Wisconsin. The Peshtigo Fire is the most devastating forest fire in American history, claiming 1,200 lives and scorched 1.2 million acres. The damage estimate was at $169 million for the time, which would equate to over 38 billion dollars in 2021.
During National Fire Prevention Week, fire departments encourage planning and practicing. Everyone needs to make a plan for what they will do if the worst happens. What will you do if there’s a fire? Where’s the fire extinguisher? How do you get out of the building?
It sounds corny and trite because we have heard it year after year, but the basic truths are evident. When an emergency occurs, it’s very easy to panic. Panic often leads to people doing the wrong thing. Rehearsing a fire escape plan is no one’s idea of a fun evening. Caring for an injured loved one or, God forbid, arranging a funeral is everyone’s nightmare.
Make a plan. Practice.
And hey, let’s be careful out there.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
