The war in our yard is back on.
No, I’m not talking about the chipmunks. I don’t think you EVER win a war against chipmunks, do you?
The enemy we are waging war against is nefarious, relentless and takes no prisoners. Yes, the dreaded Japanese beetles have made their annual appearance in our yard.
The small beetles with shiny iridescent shells love to feast on the leaves of plants. They consume the soft tissue of leaves and move on when they have eaten everything but the “skeleton” of the leaves. The hollowed-out leaves have a strange beauty if you can get beyond the fact the plants are being systematically devoured.
We have a birch tree in our back yard that has been struggling the last few years. Whenever there’s some wind, small, spindly branches blow off the tree. Part of the tree broke off last winter and it is just a matter of time before we have to cut it down.
We noticed a week ago that some of the leaves had begun falling from the tree. Initially, we wrote it off to the health of the tree and the dry weather. A closer look at the leaves revealed the truth — the beetles were back.
Prior to the beetle’s accidental introduction to the United States in the early 1900s, the Japanese beetle was found only on the islands of Japan, isolated by water and kept in check by its natural predators. In 1912, a law was passed that made it illegal to import plants rooted in soil. Unfortunately, the failure to implement the law immediately allowed the Japanese beetle to arrive in this country.
In 1916, the beetle arrived in the United States and has been systematically making its way across the country. We’ve been fighting them for a few years in our yard. They were a bit later than normal making their appearance this year.
In fact, I stupidly said something to the effect of I was surprised that had not appeared shortly before discovering them in the tree.
Our go to weapon in the fight against the beetle is the pheromone trap. It is comprised of a plastic frame, attached to a plastic, hour glass shaped bag. The plastic frame has a slot where a small scented tablet sits. The scent attracts the beetles. Once they fall down the slick slide of the bag, they are trapped in the lower portion of the hourglass shape. They stay there until they die, drown or are thrown away when the bag is sealed up and put in the trash.
Inhumane? Perhaps — but this is war, after all. No quarter, no mercy.
So, the traps are set and many of the beetles are making their way to oblivion. In looking at the tree, we notice a lot of beetles. Almost bad horror movie levels of the little, squirmy beetles. If they weren’t eating, it looked like they were having a special, adult party (if you know what I mean).
A walk through a local park showed similar infestations.
I have high hopes that we will be able to contain or equalize this infestation. The beetles may be many, but my wife is strong and determined. She replaced the first bag a few days into the fight and will see it through to the end.
The beetles will never know what hit them.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
