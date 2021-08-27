Regular readers of this column will recall I have been waiting for my flying car to arrive for decades.
Flying cars have been promised since the end of World War II and always seem to be a couple of years away, so forgive me for being a skeptic when I talk about the newest contender for flying transportation: the jet motorcycle.
I came across an online story from The Robb Report, a magazine that specializes in luxury-lifestyle stories about products, including automobiles, aviation, boating, real estate and watches. The magazine is all about conspicuous consumption. The Robb Report has articles about the coming boom in personal aviation, with features about jet packs, helicopters and now flying motorcycles.
The Speeder, developed by Jetpack Aviation, will have eight turbines, two at each corner, for vertical take-off and landings. Jetpack Aviation makes— you guessed it — jetpacks, so a motorcycle is an outgrowth of the same technology.
According to the article, the company wrote its own flight control software program to monitor and adjust the thrust. The story says “The benefit of that work, which took a year and a half, is an intuitive system that functions like a typical motorcycle and automatically stabilizes the machine in flight. It can take off and land vertically from most surfaces in roughly the space taken up by a car, and it can be programmed to fly autonomously.”
Yes, the Speeder can fly itself, if necessary.
“We could have an ultralight version [which requires no pilot’s license] ready within two years and an experimental category version within six months after that,” Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman told Robb Report. “The ultralight version would be limited to 60 mph (FAA rules) and a flight time of 15 minutes. The experimental version would require a basic pilot’s license to fly. The speed of this version would be approximately 250 mph with a flight time of about 35 minutes.”
So, without a pilot’s license, I could fly a motorcycle at 60 mph for 15 minutes. Cool. If I got my pilot’s license, I could travel 145 miles at 250 mph. I imagine that could be quite the rush.
The Robb Report article and the company’s website show a rider (pilot?) riding/flying in a snazzy black leather ensemble and black helmet. Very “Easy Rider” meets “The Terminator.”
The CEO of the company says his company could begin testing as early as next year on the Speeder and have begun taking orders for the $381,000 flying motorcycle. The article didn’t say if the price included the snazzy flying suit.
Jetpack Aviation plans to develop numerous versions of the Speeder. The future will also include commercial versions for military and public safety organizations that have detachable wings for increased range, storage compartments to hold fire retardant, medical personnel and equipment, or injured passengers. The motorcycle is expected to weigh 300 pounds and be able to carry 600 pounds.
This announcement excites, terrifies and angers me in quick succession. I have been wanting a flying car since before I could drive. A flying CAR, not an open motorcycle that you could fall off of in mid-flight. I think my aversion to heights, which has increased as I age, would not help me if I ever got to fly one of these things. It makes me mad because I think it will never happen.
Oh well, I can still watch Back to the Future….
