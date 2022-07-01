What would have happened if the Soviet Union landed on the moon before the United States on July 20, 1969?
That’s the premise of the alternate history television show “For All Mankind” that began its third season this month on Apple TV+.
Like nearly every other baby boomer, I was glued to the flickering black and white television screen anxiously awaiting the first steps made by a human on another world. In the heady days of national pride following Neil Armstrong’s words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” I believed it was only a matter of time before I would be making a trip to the moon.
Well, that hasn’t happened. And don’t even get me started on not having my flying car…
The premise of “For All Mankind” seemed a bit silly to me when I began watching, but as a nerd who wanted to live on the moon, I quickly became engrossed in the show. The writers use a concept called the butterfly affect. The butterfly effect is the idea that small things can have non-linear impacts on a complex system. The concept is imagined with a butterfly flapping its wings and causing a typhoon. Of course, a butterfly cannot cause a typhoon, but the flap might influence the weather a world away in a complex weather system.
In the show, because the Soviets beat America to the moon, Senator Ted Kennedy stays home to prepare to grill officials from the space program about their failures. Kennedy skips a fundraising event on Chappaquiddick Island. In our timeline, Kennedy and Mary Jo Kopechne are in a car accident that results in the death of Kopechne and the end of Kennedy’s presidential ambitions for 1972.
Kennedy beats Nixon in the show, but his extramarital peccadillos lead to him losing to Ronald Reagan in 1976. Reagan wins reelection in 1980.
In the show, the Soviets put the first woman on the moon and the USA gets women in the space program in an effort to have the first woman on the moon.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the show licenses the technologies they invent and become a well-funded juggernaut that establishes a permanent base on the moon in the 1970s after water is discovered in a lunar crater. The Soviets establish a base on the other side of the crater and weapons are soon being used in space. Apollo – Soyuz brings the world back from the brink of war.
The writers of the show jump a decade between each season, so season 2 is set in the 1980s. John Lennon survives his assassination attempt, Pope John Paul II does not. The Soviet Union does not crumble, but expands influence in central and South America. A Soviet backed Panama seeks to go to war over the canal.
The new season, set in the 1990s, has the Soviets, Americans and the inventor of nuclear fusion seeking to be the first to land on Mars in 1994.
Electric cars are being used; fossil fuel and greenhouse gasses are on the wane in the alternative reality. A Beatles reunion tour is doing big business.
Space exploration is expensive but unites us in ways we cannot seem to duplicate. As a kid who was going to live on the moon, I am enjoying living through this alternative reality.
