They say art imitates life.
The older I get, the more I tend to agree with “they,” whoever “they” are.
Case in point: the universal truth of the television situation comedy, more popularly known as its abbreviation: sitcom.
One of the few presents my wife, and I gave each other this Christmas was a year subscription to the streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ is a video on demand service where you can watch movies and television to your heart’s content. The services allow us to gorge ourselves in mindless entertainment.
We decided over a year ago to cut the cord and no longer receive our television entertainment from satellite TV providers. We had been satellite TV folks since the 1990s, using one of the six-foot-wide behemoths before Dish Network and DirecTV offered service with the smaller dishes.
To replicate our offerings from DirecTV, we bought two services: YouTube TV and Philo. We get pretty much everything we did before and a few things more. I wanted Paramount+ to watch the Yellowstone prequel shows and a program called “Evil” that aired one season on CBS before going to the streaming service.
I was pleasantly surprised the service has all six seasons of the original sitcom “I Love Lucy” and all nine seasons of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” one of the best sitcoms about marriage and family life.
My wife and I like to watch an episode or two of a sitcoms before going to bed at night. I’m a firm believer in getting some endorphins from laughter before hitting the hay.
In my opinion, the best sitcoms feel like a visit from an old friend. “I Love Lucy” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” are old friends I am enjoying catching up with after years apart.
The writing on both programs is timeless. Even though the first episode of “I Love Lucy” aired 72 years ago, the themes of the struggles between the genders is timeless. There’s very little content that needs explanation to someone who is under the age of 21. Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz found a great team of actors and writers and mined some comedy gold. Many have imitated or tried to replicate the formula, but I feel Lucy did it first and best. A total of 180 half hour episodes were made in the six seasons.
Comedian Ray Romano did a genius pivot from the formula of “I Love Lucy” to add his parents and brother to the mix of characters. Again, great writers and excellent actors. A total of 210 half hour episodes were made in the nine seasons.
My wife and I watched an episode of “Everybody Loves Raymond” where his mother, Marie, played by Doris Roberts, came over to Ray’s home and began criticizing her daughter-in-law.
My wife had an instant reaction. She could relate to what was going on because she felt the same way during family gatherings with my family. My mother has been dead for over 22 years and Marie Barone brought back strong feelings to my wife. When Ray gives tone deaf excuses to his wife for not helping around the house, I cringed. I was that guy when I was younger.
I’m sure about every person can find something to relate to in these sitcoms. That’s the genius of the artform and what keeps me coming back.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
