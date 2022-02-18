We are just a month away from the first day of spring.
Yes, March 20 will (hopefully) be here before you know it. I know it is hard to realize it now as we are in the depth of February doldrums, but each day we gain a few more minutes of daylight as the earth gently tilts its axis, bringing the North Pole closer to the sun as the South Pole retreats.
A change of seasons brings a level of hope, especially the transition from winter to spring.
In my opinion, springtime is probably the most hopeful time of the year. The hardships of winter are waning and the promised rebirth of plants and return of wildlife are tangible reminders of the faith we kept through the long, hard winter.
It wasn’t that long ago when the sun began setting before 8 p.m. and we began the rather steep slide into darkness. As I’m sure most of you are aware, we get to the bottom of the “pit of despair” in winter early on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year. Then, ever so slowly, we begin to regain the seconds, then minutes of darkness we ceded to winter.
When you stop to think about it, winter’s days are numbered as soon as it begins, because the path back to the sun starts on the winter solstice.
Yes, it is much easier to write these words in February when the sun sets after 5 p.m. and you no longer go and come home from work in the dark. In my mind, I know that spring is coming, but when you get up in January in the cold and dark, it’s really quite logical to consider the health benefits of hibernation.
I’ve always joked I would consider hibernation if my creditors weren’t so narrow minded about being repaid.
The period we are going through, from now until the first day of spring, is, in my opinion, the toughest slog. Many of us have exhausted our goodwill and hope battling the cold, dark and snow. February is traditionally one of the snowiest months of the year, so there’s that little nugget to look forward to as well.
This winter has not been especially snowy, but it has been cold. Old school winter cold for extended periods of time. The sub-zero temperatures are hard on everything from furnaces to cars to our bodies. It’s Murphy’s Law (or maybe Callahan’s Corollary) that if something is going to break down, it will wait until the most inopportune moment to do so. This time of year, that’s the coldest morning.
That’s usually when the fuel oil tank went dry when I was a kid growing up. Even before there was such a thing as speed dial, my parents had the tank wagon guy’s number memorized. The poor guy probably worked like a dog during the winter. They earned those lazy summers.
I continue to keep the faith as I wait for warmer weather. I do my best to visualize green things and watch movies with a tropical locale. I watch the John Wayne movie “The Quiet Man,” which usually gets aired near St. Patrick’s Day, to see the lush and green landscape of Ireland. The fight scene is pretty epic as well.
Hang in there, my friends. Winter’s days are literally numbered.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
