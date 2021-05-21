It’s once again graduation season. The school year is coming to a formal close and even though this year has been closer to normal, the rites of passage are once again upon us.
There are very few moments in our lives that clearly delineate moving from one season to another. Graduation is clearly one of these moments and it is all together fitting and proper we pause to celebrate the accomplishments of our loved ones.
Last year when the unknown coronavirus came to call, closing schools and mystifying pundits and public health experts as it changed, graduation was very surreal. This year, with a vaccinated audience and many precautions in place, graduation will look a bit more normal.
I think, in this second school year affected by a pandemic, we all learned some life lessons. Graduation is a time when many of life’s lessons are mentioned as a way to ease our collective anxieties about a sea change in the lives of loved ones, so here goes.
Nothing in life is certain. At some level, we all know this but until we are faced with the cold, hard reality of the situation, it’s easy to brush this law of the universe aside. As we faced this reality with the strange and truncated in person school year last year, I hope we learned to appreciate all of the in-person things we were able to do this year, even with precautions in place.
Many times in life we are faced with difficult choices. During this past school year, school boards and administrators were faced with many challenges to bring back in person learning. Virtual learning was forced upon everyone last year, this year’s push to be back in the classroom was important not only for learning but also for the greater sense of community that schools bring to us all daily.
Judgments about the wearing of masks were made based on recommendations by public health and the government. Unfortunately, as the year wore on, this issue became more and more divisive to parents.
How we choose to deal with disagreements says much about who we are as human beings. In school, we have clearly defined roles as students, teachers and community members. In this past year, the issues of precautions related to coronavirus have led to many disagreements. If we are able to present our arguments clearly and with a civil tone, we should expect them to be heard and responded to in the same manner.
In the end, we are one community. It doesn’t matter if you are talking about your family, your church or your school, in spite of any differences, we are all literally in this together. At times like graduation, we all love to share in the success of our community. Even if we have disagreed in the past, celebrations provide a wonderful time for us to come together.
A speaker at my oldest daughter’s graduation said commencement was like the launching of a ship. Many people played a role in the construction and wanted to be there for the christening. We all hold our breath as the ship rolls into the sea, bobbing until it finds its equilibrium.
Best of luck to the Class of 2021. I hope the unique lessons of this past year serve you well in the future.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
