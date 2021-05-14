Happy springtime (I think, the weather changes from day to day) to you.
One of the wonderful things about the start of spring is the return of birds. We have been enjoying the activity on bird feeders near our living room.
When my wife and I moved to our home nearly nine years ago, our neighbors fed the birds. They were a great couple and we grew to really appreciate them as neighbors. They moved away several years ago and the birds, with no food to eat, left as well.
We have been putting bird feed out for a while now and I think about how my life and what I feel is important have changed. While I always enjoyed the birds, I was too lazy to do the work to attract them. Now, I am happy to see the birds and will even fill the feeders occasionally. My wife fills the feeders more than I do.
The feeders we now have up are attracting a wide variety of finches, pine siskins and even an occa-sional cardinal or blue jay. Yes, also get a chipmunk or squirrel who comes by to mooch as well. What can I say, you have to take the good with the bad.
Our young cats enjoy being able to watch the birds flit in and out of the feeders. The cats chatter with frustration at their inability to get to the birds. It occupies them for hours at a time. If they really get worked up, they will scratch at the glass window.
We are coming into a wonderful time of year for bird watchers. The large flocks of migrating song-birds are working their way north after spending time in the south. The DNR predicts they will be pass-ing through now. It’s an excellent opportunity to see and hear some birds normally not seen in the ar-ea.
During May of the past two years we have witnesses groups of gorgeous multi colored finches stop by the house for a 24 to 36 hour period on their way to their summer home. It’s a wonderous site to be-hold.
I was wondering recently about the proper collective nouns to use for a group of birds, like this crowd of finches. It turns out the name for a group of finches is a charm.
And if you are wondering, there are at least one name for a collection of all sorts of birds.
Perhaps the most common is a flock of birds, but it can also be a flight, volery, or brace.
So, here are some more abstract nouns for a group of birds you can use to amaze and amuse your friends at your next gathering.
Crows: murder, congress; Doves: dole, flight, piteousness; Ducks: Raft, brace, paddling, raft; Eagles: convocation, aerie; Geese: gaggle (on the ground), skein (in flight), plump (flying close together) Grouse: covey, pack; Gulls: colony; Hawks: boil, cast, kettle, lease.
Jays: band, party, scold; Lapwings: deceit, desert; Larks: bevy, exaltation; Magpies: charm, congrega-tion, gulp, murder, tiding, tittering; Mallards: flush, puddling, sord, suit; Nightingales: watch; Owls: parliament, stare, wisdom; Ravens: congress, unkindness; Rooks: building, parliament; Starlings: chat-tering, cloud, congregation, murmuration, clattering.
Swans: wedge, team, lamentation, bank, bevy, drift, eyrar, flight, whiting; Swifts: flock, scream
I especially like the descriptors of a murder of crows or congress of crows. Is there a political state-ment there?
Enjoy the birds.
