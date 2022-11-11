I was thinking about 1974 the other day.
I was thinking about 1974 the other day.
I had just become a teenager and was working two jobs: delivering newspapers in the morning seven days a week and working a part time job at a grocery store in the small town where I grew up.
I got a sneak peek at the news headlines every morning when I delivered newspapers. An unpopular war was winding down, the president was fighting with Congress, energy prices were on the rise and a high priority was being placed on getting inflation under control.
Sound familiar?
Yeah, I had the same perception. It was an intense wave of déjà vu, and I thought about the time I spent stocking shelves and changing prices in the grocery store.
No UPC codes in 1974, just prices stamped on items with indigo ink with a handheld price marker. The marker had the capability of changing prices by advancing a series of numbers, read backwards. It took me a couple times searching online to find the markers, made by JustRite and Garvey.
The markers were less than precise, and it was easy to get your hands dark purple if you were careless.
There was a bit of zen to marking a case of canned green beans. I enjoyed the smacking sound the price marker made as it slapped its way from the ink pad to the can surface.
As fun as marking the prices was, CHANGING the prices was much less fun. You had to use an alcohol-based ink remover, carefully daubing the price, and rubbing the ink off with a rag. After the old price had been removed you could go back to stamping the new price on the can. The solvent in the price remover was strong, it would clear your sinus passages out very quickly. It also would dry your skin if you weren’t too careful.
But I was 13 and not the most fastidious in my work habits, so I usually ended up with dried out and slightly indigo fingers.
For most of the time I worked at the grocery store, inflation was a problem. Once it gets going, it seems like it is hard to stop. The store owner made decision calls about changing prices on items that were already in stock. If the price swing was large enough, it was worth changing the prices on the canned goods.
Call in the teenage stockboys and hope for the best.
Changing prices was usually the last thing on the list to get done. It was so unpopular that I would prefer to sweep the floor over changing prices, and I really hated sweeping the floor.
The years passed by technology changed and changing prices is much easier for everyone.
As a nation, we eventually learned to get beyond our differences about the war. In time, a recession took care of inflation and slow growth eventually became the norm.
I’m pretty sure history will repeat itself in the coming months and years. It won’t be pretty, but we will get through it all together. Kind of like my teenage hands becoming less indigo from changing prices of waxed beans.
We survived the late 1970s, we will survive this time as well. At least we won’t have to deal with disco this time.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
