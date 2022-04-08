Is it possible the answer to our society’s problems has been at our side the whole time?
I speak of man’s best friend, the dog. “God” spelled backwards.
I have noticed that one of the few things people will agree on today is that dogs are wonderful. Yes, I realize cats are cool as well, we have had both in our household for over 40 years. Yes, people will argue the cats vs. dog issue as well, I concede that point to you, gentle reader.
Dogs (and cats, to a lesser extent) give us unconditional love, a prized commodity that seems to be in short supply today. Dogs are always glad to see you, happy to spend time with you and relieved you have not died when you return home.
But, as a pet owner, you are responsible for their health, happiness and well-being. Since companion animals like dogs live a fraction of our lifespans, inevitably you are faced with end of life decisions and loss.
We went through this last week at our household when it became apparent George, our 11 year old terrier mix, was suffering greatly from something that could not be determined. I’ll spare you the details, but it was apparent to my wife and I that the time you dread as a pet owner had arrived.
Ending the life of a companion animal is a difficult decision. Since they cannot tell you in language you can easily understand what is wrong, you lean on your veterinarian to give you information to make an informed decision. We are fortunate to have a great veterinarian.
After the decision was made and the appointment over, a tsunami of emotions and memories flooded over my wife and I. I relived moments in George’s life. I laughed, I cried and most of all felt grateful I was given the opportunity to be his companion — his human.
George and his sister, Gracie were abandoned as puppies. We adopted them when they were very young. The shelter insisted they go as a pair. We had recently become a dogless home after Zoe, a shitzu, had literally died of a broken heart when another of our dogs, Punkin, had died. I was quite morose about the situation and ready and anxious to become someone’s human.
George and Gracie fit the bill. If you can swing it emotionally and financially, I highly recommend adopting litter mates. There’s solace and companionship for the animals and twice the joy (and yes, eventually heartache) for you.
Remembering George as a puppy makes me smile. He was able to figure out how to jump out of the pen we left him and Gracie in during the day. He was able to stand and walk on his hind legs, took to obedience training well and even learned to touch me on my arm when he wanted something.
He learned this from watching Willie, my daughter’s diabetic alert dog. Willie touches my daughter when he smells changes in her blood sugar. If he is correct, he gets a treat. George discovered he could train me to do the same thing. He was quite the fellow.
Right now, I am swearing off getting more dogs. I will love Gracie dearly, as I always have. When she goes, I will be faced with a crisis of faith, and I am OK with that struggle, because I have received oh so much more than I have given from my dogs.
