Happy August to you. Ready for the countdown to school starting? Football returning? The state fair?
Each of these have their merits. I enjoyed each one as a child. As an adult, I have a different level of appreciation for each of them.
Growing up, August was the month I dreaded. It meant I would soon be returning to the classroom and my habits of playing kick the can until late at night and sleeping late after delivering my morning paper route would soon have to come to an end. Playing in the dark when the temperatures were a bit cooler remains one of my favorite childhood memories. A close second is spending the day at the municipal swimming pool.
As an adult, I welcomed getting my children back to a normal schedule and routine. It’s funny how we flip our perspectives as we age. The same things I loved as a child I disliked my children partaking in, mainly because I worried about their safety. If I’m honest, I think I was more than a bit nostalgic and mournful of my childhood. I’m glad I get a second chance at this as a grandparent.
One of things I enjoyed as a child was getting new clothes for school. As the third of four boys and the fifth of six children in my family, I was very familiar with hand-me-down clothes and shoes. One of the benefits of having a paper route was the ability to purchase some of my own clothing via the mail order giants of the day: JC Penney and Sears. The catalogs were great, weren’t they?
As an adult, I dreaded the financial hit of shopping for clothing and school supplies. My daughters were six years apart, so we were able to do limited hand-me-downs, but the trips to the stores hit hard on the pocketbook and the psyche. There’s no good place for an adult man to be when his pre-teen and teenage children are shopping for clothing. Trust me, I tried it all – being the helpful dad looking for clothes and the laid-back dad banished to the chairs in the store or sitting outside. No good place to be.
As an added benefit, both daughters were born in August. So in addition to shopping for school clothes, buying school supplies and paying book and school fees, we also needed to buy birthday presents. August was a lean time in my household for any spending outside the many things I have already mentioned.
Now we still celebrate two birthdays, but my daughter has an added August bonus. Her first born daughter has an August birthday. So, my daughter gets to “enjoy” some of the added financial strain of August.
No matter what age I am, there’s a universal truth about August. You can either dread its coming and passage or you can squeeze everything you can out of each and every day of the month. I’ve done both as a child and as an adult. I strongly recommend getting everything you can out of the days. There will be plenty of time for indoor pursuits in the coming months.
And, for the record: even though I may complain about the struggles raising a family, if I had it all to do again, I wouldn’t change a thing.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
