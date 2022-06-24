It seems like forever ago when the world, for all practical purposes, shut down in the spring of 2020.
Faced with the possibility of overrun hospitals and portable morgues due to COVID 19, the phrase “out of an overabundance of caution” came into heavy use as public gatherings of all sizes were actively discouraged.
The rapid development and deployment of vaccines, use of masks and social distancing helped limit the spread of the disease and limited the death toll to over six million worldwide with one million of those deaths occurring in the United States.
The inertia of the global economy dissipated quickly during lockdowns as nearly everyone had nowhere to be, except home trying to stay sane and make sure the children did their schoolwork.
In an effort to stave off a global depression, governments all over the world gave money directly to individuals and businesses. Over $9 trillion dollars were put into the worldwide economy, seeking to blunt the global gross domestic product (GDP) loss of 6.7% in 2020. Worldwide unemployment increased to 6.4%.
The stimulus money worked well for many and was too little, too late for some businesses and individuals.
A year ago, the world began to cautiously return to normal, many businesses were able to get back to where they were in early 2020. Globally, some areas came back more quickly than others. Getting the global economy (including energy and supply chain) back to where it was in the first quarter has been a huge challenge, to say the least.
Shortages of products continue. Instead of worrying about toilet paper and hand sanitizer, we are now on the hunt for baby formula. Remember when gas fell below $2.00 a gallon in 2020 when we had no where to go? Now we are trying to find ways to stay home to save on gasoline prices.
It’s very easy now, in hindsight, to see where all sorts of mistakes were made during the pandemic. It will also be easy to lay blame on many people for inflation and the coming recession.
Laying blame is easy to do, working to find solutions is hard work, that’s probably why there are so few people coming up with viable ideas to make things better for everyday people like you and I.
I believe the economic pain we are all feeling now is partially part of the financial strain involved in bringing the world back to where it was before March 2020. With all of the turmoil and political and economic fallout related to the war in Ukraine, even if we could get back to where we were in March of 2020, we would still be dealing with issues.
The bottom line for me is there will be no quick fixes for the problems we are facing. Every quick fix was pulled out to help with the pandemic. In their zeal to avoid a recession, policy and lawmakers went to the well at least once too often.
As interest rates go up in a effort to cool the economy down, I hope the “cure” isn’t worse than the disease.
In the meantime, all of us will need to find ways to economize. Unlike living through a pandemic, nearly all of us have experience tightening our belts.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com or by telephone 715-268-8101.
