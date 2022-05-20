Mother Nature, in the end, always wins.
This was evident to me last week as the frigid, dark days of April gave way to sunny and summerlike days of May. The leaves on the trees seemed to grow before your very eyes, like watching a time lapse movie that is sped up.
At our house, we are working outside to make up for lost time. My wife has her bedding plants in now and we continue to remove the last vestiges of fall and winter before new growth is stunted by detritus and decay.
My daughter and her fiancé came over Mothers Day weekend. My wife and daughter took care of buying and planting plants, my future son-in-law Mike and I tackled disassembling a treated lumber swing set/slide combination.
Mike’s a handy fellow. He came with all the proper tools and I “caddied,” helping to gather the screws, bolts and other hardware as well as removing boards when they were freed from the structure. Since I am miserably bad at this type of work, “caddying” is the best I can do. It’s truly my niche.
It took about five hours to remove the countless screws and bolts, taking down the play area. Doing this reminded me of the time my wife and I constructed such a play area. We will mark 42 years of marriage next month. The weekend we built the swing set was a true test of our relationship.
One of the other highlights of nature coming to life is the return of birds of all sorts to the yard. We have had feeders out all winter and apparently we are getting good reviews on the avian version of Yelp! because we are seeing some new birds. Finches, pine siskins, red winged blackbirds, cardinals and even the hated starlings and cowbirds have made appearances in recent weeks.
I was pleased to see some old friends return last week when three mallard ducks, two males and a female, returned to eat some loose corn we put out in an effort to keep the squirrels off the feeders.
This trio of ducks nests somewhere nearby and often spend some time in our fenced in back yard, safe from any unseen predators. I don’t know and don’t care about their relationship status – 2 males and 1 female, it’s just good to see them return.
I am reminded of the children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings,” written and illustrated by Robert McCloskey, whenever I see these ducks. The book, published in 1941, tells the story of a pair of ducks who decide to nest in a park in Boston.
After the birth of eight ducklings named Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack, and Quack, their parents teach them everything they need to know about being a duck. When faced with difficulties crossing a busy city street, a policeman who met the ducks earlier arranges for a crossing guard to help the ducklings cross the street.
The book is one I learned to read when I was a child. It teaches us we need to look out for each other.
If you are too busy to look out for ducklings, I think you need to reevaluate your priorities.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.