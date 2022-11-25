Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. We printed and mailed the paper a day early this week in hopes you would receive it close to on time. Our offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
It may seem strange for me to say this, but I am thankful the elections are over and thankful that we will once again have divided government in many areas of the country.
Division is a bad thing most of the time, but I think it can be a good thing in government. Let me explain.
Inside each party there are people who appeal to the extremes of their electorate. The people on the left go as far as they can go, the folks on the right go the opposite direction as far as they can go. This is nothing new, I think we are more aware of it now because of the 24 hour news cycle and social media. Social media has given people on the extreme edges a fresh way to give fresh political meat to their followers. I believe some of the politicians go to extremes in an effort to remain relevant.
In my opinion, by selecting individuals of different parties to represent us, voters are actually saying they want the parties to find common ground and work for the greater good. You know, the job they were actually running for instead of performing political theater.
I realize this may be a radical notion, but I think it’s true. The vast majority of people are actually closer to the center than either party wants us to realize.
When you strip away the hot button issues of the moment, most people want to live in a safe and healthy community where they have opportunities to make a living and provide for their families. As Americans, we want the promises made in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights to be upheld.
It’s as simple or as difficult as that.
I believe when one party gets control of government it is easy for them to lose sight of these basic wants and needs of the people as they begin working on legislation. In my opinion there have been precious few times in our history when a clear mandate was given by the voters.
Divided government is where one party controls the executive branch and another party controls the legislative branch. I think voters make this selection as an added “check” on legislation and spending. It is by no means an endorsement of the policies of one party or another. We don’t trust the extremes of either party so we force the politicians to work together and form a broad based consensus on what is good for the state or nation.
Sometimes divided government leads to not much being done. In many cases, this is more than likely a good thing. I think a case could be made that government could adopt a civic version of the Hippocratic Oath: “first do no harm.”
I sincerely hope our elected officials consider making the time to meet face to face, preferably behind closed doors, so they can find common ground without having to score political points.
We have so much more in common than what separates us. Let’s build on what we agree on.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
