Well, Christmas is knocking on our doors. I hope you are ready and can spend time with friends and family, which is the best gift one can receive. Throughout my newspaper career, I have run the following editorial, the most famous newspaper editorial of all time, reprinted here because it fits the season. 

As children grow older and wiser, parents inevitably are faced with the question, “Is there a Santa Claus?” When Virginia O’Hanlon asked that question of her parents in 1897, they suggested she write the New York Sun for an answer. She did, and Francis P. Church, a Civil War correspondent, wrote an editorial response which has become an American literary classic. Mr. Church died in 1906. The New York Sun closed its doors in 1950. Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas died in 1971 after a distinguished career as a teacher and administrator in the New York City school system. However, the letter from Virginia, and Mr. Church’s response, will live forever as a part of our Christmas heritage. It is still a wonderful answer to a very difficult question. 

