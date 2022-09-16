Despite the sadness of losing the longest reigning monarch in its history, there is something for Anglophiles to celebrate this week.
The new season of “The Great British Baking Show” premieres Friday on Netflix.
Call me a relic, call me what you will, but I love a season of this baking show. During the lockdown of 2020, my wife and I watched several seasons of “The Great Australian Bake Off” as well as “The Great Canadian Baking Show.” It was familiar and comforting.
The original, known as “The British Bake Off” in England, is entering its thirteenth season. The show has to be renamed in America because Pillsbury owns the term “Bake Off” and won’t license it.
The show has usually 12 amateur bakers compete in a very nice tent, baking three things in each hour long episode. Two of the three baked items can be practiced in advance, the third (the technical challenge) is revealed during the episode and judged blindly, meaning the judges don’t know who has baked each of the identical items.
The format for all of these shows is the same. The producers have the product down to a science to the point where they have made a franchise out of the show. The Bake Off format is done in 35 nations around the world. Love Productions, producers of the show, have a “Bake Off Bible” they provide and require any deviations from format to be approved in advance. Several use the same music as the original.
When I first heard about this show, I quickly dismissed the concept as silly and far too British. “People baking cakes in a tent?” I said. “Who wants to watch THAT?!”
In the early seasons the show aired on public broadcasting. It was one of their most popular programs. On a whim, I started watching and I cannot stop.
If I think about it, I guess the appeal of the show is much like a recipe: you know the ingredients, know what you think you are going to get if you do everything right, but you have to see how things actually turn out.
During each season, you get to learn a little bit about the bakers as people. There’s usually a very young person, a very old person and a lot of characters. I usually find someone I like to root for and someone I like to root against.
Last month Netflix aired a children’s version of bake off. Children from age 10 to 15 competed in the tent. The host and judges were different, but the format worked. There were 15 episodes that my wife and I binged in less than a week.
In the past, ABC aired a holiday version of bake off, sending American bakers to the tent in England to be judged by Paul Hollywood and an American judge. An earlier American version with Mary Berry, the original female judge with Hollywood, and an American judge just didn’t seem to work.
Roku, the streaming service, is launching an American version of Bake Off, sending bakers to England to be judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (the current British judges). We’ll see how that turns out.
I know I will be watching the first episode of the current season this weekend and savoring the relaxing hour like a well-made slice of apple pie.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
