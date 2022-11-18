Thanksgiving is next week. I guess that explains my cravings for turkey and sage dressing.
Have you made your plans for the family gathering? Will you have turkey? How about pie? Pumpkin? Apple?
I think I just gained a couple of pounds thinking about it all.
I’ve been thinking about gratitude lately. November is a month with lots of opportunities for us to be grateful. We had the election where we can exercise our right to vote and have a voice in our governance. I’m grateful for that right. I’m also grateful to see commercials for anti-anxiety medication on television now instead of attack ads.
Last week we had Veterans Day, an opportunity to show our gratitude to the people who served in the armed forces. I’m grateful for the men and women who answer the call to serve to protect our rights and way of life. It’s a terribly unglamourous and unappreciated job. I would be grateful if we had greater appreciation for the sacrifices veterans and their families have made.
In fact, without the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, I probably wouldn’t have the right to share my thoughts with you every week. My late father and uncles all served in World War II. In conversations with my late father and uncles, who have all passed away, about World War II, I got some inkling about what it was like for them to serve. The number of historical books, films and documentaries about the war have given us an indication of how dire the situation was in the world. We are all fortunate to be living a free life in 2022.
With the weather turning colder, I am grateful to have a home that is safe and warm. I think many of take shelter and enough food to eat for granted. It’s difficult to understand how good we have things until we no longer have them. I hope I never have to find out how good I have it.
I am also grateful for my family and health. I am fortunate to be blessed with both.
I was also thinking about Santa days in the small town where I grew up. Each child would be given a small brown paper bag with some salted in the shell peanuts, an apple or orange and some hard candy. Viewed through the lens of privilege in 2022, it’s a meager gift we received after visiting with Santa. But I can still taste the salty peanuts and the tangy orange. As one of six children in my family, I was grateful for the treat. I know my parents were as well.
Today, there’s a boutique cottage industry where people say they are blessed or grateful. I think it’s good to appreciate things, but in real life actions speak louder and are much more effective than a hashtag. If you are grateful in your life, you will be more generous to others. A positive wave of gratitude and generosity can make a difference in many people’s lives.
I’m also grateful for the time we spend here together.
Take some time this week to think about what you are thankful for. Think of it as a dress rehearsal for Thanksgiving dinner when you are getting caught up with family and friends next week.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
